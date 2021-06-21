Alkoxylates Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis

Alkoxylates are those chemicals that are produced by means of alkoxylation process. Alkoxylation is a process wherein compounds such as alcohols, phenols, amines, etc. react with alkoxides to form alkoxylates. Generally, the alkoxides involved in this reaction are ethoxide, propenoxide, butaoxide, etc. Byproducts obtained from this reaction are alcohols, glycols, glycol ethers, etc. This reaction also produces a wide range of non-ionic and ionic surfactants. Various types of alkoxylates are alcohol alkoxylates, fatty acid alkoxylates and fatty amine alkoxylates, among others and they are used as cleaning agents, emulsifying agents, detergents, stabilizers, dispersing agents and wetting agents, among others. Among the several types of alkoxylates, alcohol alkoxylates are the most commonly used ones among end use industries owing to their degradable and environment-friendly nature. Global Alkoxylates market is expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period.

Global Alkoxylates Market Dynamics:

The global alkoxylates market is mainly driven by the increasing demand from end use industries such as chemical, personal care and detergent, among others. Demand for the alkoxylates has witnessed a steady growth, primarily, owing to two factors namely the ease of availability of different kind of alkoxylates and their suitability in a multitude of applications. Also, the use of biodegradable raw material in the manufacturing of alkoxylates produces environment-friendly alkoxylate compounds, which is a major boon since it is useful to cater to the industrial demand in developed countries such as those in Europe, U.S., etc.

Furthermore, a drop in raw material prices and other feedstock prices has imparted an additional profit margin, thus stimulating the production of alkoxylates. Some alkoxylates are, however, hazardous in nature and thus, special care is needed during the manufacturing process, which can create space for the production of alternative materials. Also, government regulations have in turn acted as impediment to growth of alkoxylates market. Moreover, the production of biodegradable alkoxylate compounds is relatively less than that of synthetic alkoxylate compounds. With rising environment concerns and focus of end use industries to support sustainable development, the demand for biodegradable chemicals is growing; which in turn is forecasted to open new avenues for the alkoxylates market and generate opportunities for growth of the market over the forecast period. Also, relative cost effectiveness of the alkoxylates is also anticipated to create a growth opportunity for the global alkoxylates market.

Global Alkoxylates Market Segmentation:

On the basis of grade, the global alkoxylates market is segmented into:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of Type, the global alkoxylates market is segmented into:

Alcohol alkoxylates

Fatty acid alkoxylates

Fatty amine alkoxylates

Glyceride-based alkoxylates

Methyl Ether alkoxylates

Others

On the basis of surfactant type, the global alkoxylates market is segmented into:

Ionic surfactants

Non-ionic surfactants

On the basis of application, the global alkoxylates market is segmented into:

Cleaning Agents

Emulsifying agents

Detergents

Dispersing agents

Wetting Agents

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the global alkoxylates market is segmented into:

Paints and coatings

Agrochemicals

Paper and pulp

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Oilfield chemicals

Textile processing

Others

Global Alkoxylates Market: Regional outlook

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global alkoxylates market owing to strong demand for surfactants from end use industries and the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. As a part of strategic development, major key players in alkoxylates market are expanding their production facilities in the Asia-Pacific region to acquire the maximum market share and avail cost benefits in alkoxylates production. After Asia Pacific, North America is a large market in terms of consumption of alkoxylates and it is expected to grow with a steady CAGR over the forecast period. In Europe, government regulations for the use of biodegradable chemicals have considerably impacted the alkoxylates market; the alkoxylates market in the region is forecast to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. MEA and Latin America regions are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Global Alkoxylates Market Player:

Examples of some market participants in the global alkoxylates market, identified across the value chain include

KLK OLEO

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Clariant

Croda International Plc

Huntsman International LLC.

Ineos Group Limited

Solvay S.A.

Jiahua Chemicals Inc

Royal Dutch Shell

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, grades, end use industries and applications.

