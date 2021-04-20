Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2027

“

Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA)Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is basic or neutral type sizing agent. It is wax like chemicals. ASA is manly used as internal sizing chemicals for paper.

In global market, the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) increases from 53767 MT in 2012 to 59472 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 2.55%. In 2017, the global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is led by North America, capturing about 35.86% of global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.85% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) are Kemira， Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, etc. Kemira is the world leader, holding 24.74% production market share in 2017. The manufacturing locations are China and Austria.

North America was the largest regional market for Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA), with revenue exceeding USD 66.6 million in 2017.

In application, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) downstream is wide and recently Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Sizing Agent and Curing Agent and others. Globally, the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Sizing Agent for paper making which accounts for nearly 79.42% of total downstream consumption of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA).

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is estimated to be 84527 MT.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Kemira, Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, Mare Holding (AkzoNobel), Ineos, Chevron Phillips Chemical,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• OSA, ODSA, NSA, DDSA, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Sizing Agent, Curing Agent, Other,

