Aliphatic Thinners Market 2020: Global Trends, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2027|Key Players – BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, HCS Group GmBH, Tradenote

Few of the major competitors currently working in Aliphatic Thinners market are BASF SE, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Exxon Mobil Corporation., Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd, Industries Gotham Inc (Les), Gulf Chemical & industral Oils ,HCS Group GmBH, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc , Honeywell International Inc., Hunt Refining Company, Kandla Energy & Chemical Limited, The NOCO Company, Pon Pure Chemicals, Rb Products, Inc., Recochem Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Tradenote, Solvchem, W.M. Barr, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V and Phillips 66 Company among others.

Brief Overview on Aliphatic Thinners Market

Global aliphatic thinners market is expected to rise to an estimated value by registering a steady CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017 and the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The high growth of this market is due to the expanding power generation infrastructure in countries including India, China coupled with growing need for energy efficient utilities.

Aliphatic hydrocarbons comprise of straight chains of carbon molecules and can be classified as methane (CH4) and ethane (C2H6). Aliphatic hydrocarbons comprise of close rings of carbon atoms. Aliphatic thinners are available in two forms such as, n-hexane and n-heptane. They mainly used in paints & coatings, cleaning, degreasing, aerosols & disinfects carrier and rubber & oil extraction.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand in paint & coating industry can drive the market growth

Increase demand of naphtha in cleaning & degreasing applications will also act as a market driver

Replacement of turpentine with mineral spirits can fuel the market growth

Rising demand of rubber in automobile and transport sector will increase the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent environmental regulations regarding aliphatic thinners can hamper the market growth

Volatility in raw materials prize can also restrict the growth of this market

The report provides insights on the subsequent pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the merchandise portfolios of the highest players within the Aliphatic Thinners market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and merchandise launches within the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players within the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the marketplace for various segments across geographies.

The Aliphatic Thinners Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type

Varnish Makers & Painters Naphtha

Mineral Spirit

Hexane

Heptane

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning & Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubber & Polymer

Others

Focal Points of the Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

Executive Summary: This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

Manufacturers’ Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and Global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.

Table of Content: Global Aliphatic Thinners Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Aliphatic Thinners Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Aliphatic Thinners Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Aliphatic Thinners Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Aliphatic Thinners market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Aliphatic Thinners market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Aliphatic Thinners market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Aliphatic Thinners market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

