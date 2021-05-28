Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Healthy Volume Growth | SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemical, Inc. , Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Size study, by Type (Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha, Mineral Spirits, Hexane, Heptane, Others), by Application (Paints & Coatings, Cleaning & Degreasing, Adhesives, Aerosols, Rubbers & polymers, Printing inks, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Key Segments Studied in the Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market is valued approximately at USD 3.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Solvents are organic additives that are added to paint after the manufacturing process and before packaging to keep all the paint’s components in a liquid / viscous state. Solvents are commonly liquids, but they may also be solids or gases. In the chemical, pharmaceutical, oil, and gas industry, solvents are used in chemical syntheses and purification processes, among numerous activities. Growing need of paint and coating in construction industry and growing demand of other wide applications drive the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, under the smart cities programmes, the Indian government declared a USD 31,650 billion investment to construct 100 cities in 2018. Over the next five years, 100 smart cities and 500 cities are expected to generate investments worth INR 2 trillion (USD 28.18 billion), enabling aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners to be used in paints and coatings. However, manufacturers switching to green solvents may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners. The primary users of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners in this region are China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growing urbanization, increasing in middle class population income of the region has led to increasing demand for residential and commercial building in Asia Pacific, thereby contributing to the growth of the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

ExxonMobil Chemical, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Gotham Industries

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Co.,

Pure Chemicals Co.

Heritage Crystal Clean

Kandla Energy & Chemical Limited

RB Products, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha

Mineral Spirits

Hexane

Heptane

Others

By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning & Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubbers & polymers

Printing inks

Others

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Report:

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, By Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, By Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, By Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Dynamics

3.1. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growth in construction industry

3.1.1.2. Replacement of turpentine with mineral spirits

3.1.1.3. Growing demand owing to their wide range of applications

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Manufacturers switching to green solvents

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rising opportunities from emerging economies in the Middle East

Chapter 4. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha

5.4.2. Mineral Spirits

5.4.3. Hexane

5.4.4. Heptane

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, By Application

Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Paints & Coatings

6.3.2. Cleaning & Degreasing

6.3.3. Adhesives

6.3.4. Aerosols

6.3.5. Rubbers & polymers

6.3.6. Printing inks

6.3.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.2.1. U.S. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027

7.2.1.2. Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027

7.2.2. Canada Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.3. Europe Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.3.2. Germany Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.3.3. France Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.3.4. Spain Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.3.5. Italy Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.4.2. India Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.4.3. Japan Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.4.4. Australia Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.4.5. South Korea Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.5. Latin America Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.5.2. Mexico Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

7.6. Rest of The World Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. ExxonMobil Chemical, Inc.

8.2.3. Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

8.2.4. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

8.2.5. Gotham Industries

8.2.6. Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Co.,

8.2.7. Pure Chemicals Co.

8.2.8. Heritage Crystal Clean

8.2.9. Kandla Energy & Chemical Limited

8.2.10. RB Products, Inc.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

