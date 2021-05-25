Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla have been chosen as the AfD |’s best candidate duo Free press

Berlin (ots) – The members of the AfD have chosen Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla as the best candidate duo with whom the party will enter the federal election campaign in 2021 – this is the result of the online membership survey, which was conducted by the AfD performed from March 17 to May 24.

A total of 14,815 members participated in the survey. That is 48.14 percent of the voters. Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla received a total of 10,462 yes votes (71.03 percent), while the second applicant team, Joana Cotar and Tino Chrupalla, received 3,982 yes votes (27.04 percent).

285 participants in the member survey voted against both teams (1.93 percent). In total there were 86 abstentions (0.58 percent).

The two top candidates selected, Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, will hold a press conference today at 1pm, where they will comment on their choice and answer questions about it. The PK, which takes place in the building of the federal press conference in Berlin, will also be broadcast as a live stream, which can be followed on the AfD’s YouTube channel, on Facebook and on the party’s website.

