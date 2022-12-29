Alhaitham’s banner countdown and update schedule

The Genshin Affect 3.4 replace is only some weeks away. As the primary main patch for the sport in 2023, it is going to supply lots of new content material, together with contemporary playable characters resembling Alhaitham and Yaoyao, in addition to the rumored Sumeru desert area.

Genshin Affect launched Sumeru’s Land of Dendro Archon in model 3.0, which additionally launched gamers to many new entities like Alhaitham. Ever since his introduction within the Archon Quest, he has been probably the most extremely anticipated characters. This text will supply his launch date in addition to a countdown timer for when his banner goes reside within the gacha title.

Launch date and countdown to Alhaitham’s banner in Genshin Affect 3.4

Followers have been eagerly ready for Alhaitham’s launch for a very long time, and HoYoverse lastly determined so as to add him as a playable unit within the 3.4 patch replace. On December 9, the builders formally introduced him because the brand-new playable unit, together with Yaoyao.



Sumeru Akademiya Scribe Alhaitham ‧ Admonishing InstructionSumeru Akademiya Scribe The present scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title could sound very spectacular, nevertheless it’s often because the Akademiya has a tradition of utilizing official titles to inflate one’s ego. #GenshinImpact #Alhaitham Alhaitham ‧ Admonishing InstructionSumeru Akademiya ScribeThe current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it’s really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one’s ego.#GenshinImpact #Alhaitham https://t.co/fJB1UuPaz3

Genshin Affect’s server will probably be below upkeep for 5 hours for the three.4 patch on January 17 or 18, 2023, relying on the time zone. Subsequently, the replace will probably be playable, and Alhaitham’s banner will probably be accessible. You could find the countdown clock for the character’s launch beneath.

When the server downtime ends, the replace will go reside. Right here is the upkeep schedule for patch 3.4:

PDT, UTC -7: January 17 from 3 pm to eight pm.

MDT, UTC -6: January 17 from 4 pm to 9 pm.

CDT, UTC -5: January 17 from 5 pm to 10 pm.

EDT, UTC -4: January 17 from 6 pm to 11 pm.

BST, UTC +1: January 17 from 11 pm to 4 am.

CEST, UTC +2: January 18 from 12 am to five am.

MSK, UTC +3: January 18 from 1 am to six am.

IST, UTC +5:30: January 18 from 3:30 am to eight:30 am.

CST, UTC +8: January 18 from 6 am to 11 am.

JST, UTC +9: January 18 from 7 am to 12 pm.

AEST, UTC +10, January 18 from 8 am to 1 pm.

NZST, UTC +12: January 18 from 10 am to three pm.

All Genshin Affect gamers will obtain 600 Primogems by way of in-game mail as compensation for the server downtime. If the upkeep interval goes over 5 hours, gamers will obtain a 60 Primogems bonus.

[Reliable] Photos courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we all know. 3.4 First Half – Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

3.4 Second Half – Hu Tao + Yelan [Reliable] Photos courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we all know.3.4 First Half – Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao3.4 Second Half – Hu Tao + Yelan https://t.co/bbzn4SmYYH

Based on dependable leakers, Alhaitham will probably be accessible within the first part of model 3.4, together with Xiao and Yaoyao. The replace’s weapon banner will function a brand-new merchandise, Gentle of Foliar Incision, which will probably be Alhaitham’s signature sword. It can additionally comprise Xiao’s Primordial Jade Winged Spear. These things will probably be up for 21 days as the sport has returned to its unique replace schedule.

Genshin Affect can be anticipated to rejoice the third version of the Lantern Ceremony competition because the Chinese language New Yr attracts close to. Some very robust characters like Hu Tao and Yelan will return with it.

If the leaks are correct, the previous is about to current herself within the second part of model 3.4, together with the latter, after nearly a 12 months. The employees of Homa and Aqua Simulacra would be the featured five-star objects on part two’s weapon banner.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



