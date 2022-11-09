Alhaitham to be released in Genshin Impact 3.4, says leaker

With the Dendro Archon lastly out, Genshin Affect followers will quickly get their subsequent Dendro character within the event-wish banners. The newest leaks have confirmed that patch 3.4 will function a Dendro 5-star character.

The character in query occurs to be none apart from Alhaitham. The 5-star Dendro Sword character will lastly turn into playable within the upcoming patch replace. Whereas followers are excited, this leak contradicts earlier claims that the three.4 patch won’t be dropping any new 5-stars.

Primarily based on the most recent leaks, the next article will cowl every little thing that gamers have to learn about Alhaitham.

Genshin Affect: Leaks verify Alhaitham’s launch in patch 3.4 replace

Uncle Lu is a dependable leaker who’s well-known inside the Genshin Affect group for correct leaks. The tweet proven above supplies his most up-to-date declare, confirming Alhaitham’s debut within the upcoming patch 3.4 replace. No additional data has been offered about any reruns or 4-star characters being featured alongside him.

It ought to be famous that that is solely an unofficial affirmation and there’s no details about his skills but. Nonetheless, the group could also be interested by when he might be launched in-game.

Though there is no such thing as a official date, it may be predicted that the patch 3.4 replace might be launched on January 18, 2023. Contemplating that new 5-stars normally debut within the first section of an replace, Alhaitham’s rate-up banner will doubtless be dropped alongside the replace’s launch. If this doesn’t occur, gamers can anticipate him to debut within the second half of the three.4 banner on February 8, 2023 as an alternative.

Genshin Affect’s upcoming character banner leaks

Uncle Lu’s newest leaks have additionally revealed important details about the upcoming patch 3.3 banners. This related tweet confirms that Scaramouche and Itto’s banners might be featured within the first half of the upcoming banners. Moreover, different leaks have talked about that the second half of the Genshin Affect 3.3 banner will function Raiden Shogun’s second rerun.

The tweet proven above discloses details about the upcoming banners after the latest flood of leaks. Here’s a listing of all of the character banners and their launch timeline:

Model 3.3: Scaramouche and Faruzan within the first half

Scaramouche and Faruzan within the first half Model 3.4: Alhaitham and Yaoyao

Alhaitham and Yaoyao Model 3.5: Dehya and Mika

Dehya and Mika Model 3.6: Baizhu and one other unnamed new character

This listing solely mentions all the brand new characters which are anticipated to debut within the upcoming patch updates. All of this data comes from the latest leak flood that exposed the sport’s roadmap till the model 4.0 replace. Because the leaked knowledge was already a month previous when it was shared with the Genshin Affect group, this listing is topic to alter.

Those that want to learn about character reruns within the upcoming updates can confer with this listing:

Model 3.3: Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto

Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto Model 3.4: Kamisato Ayaka

As talked about on this article, the most recent leaks have already confirmed the rerun banners for Genshin Affect 3.3 replace. Moreover, there are different leaks relating to the discharge of other skins for Ayaka and Lisa within the patch 3.4 replace. Therefore, it solely is smart for her to have her rerun in the identical patch.

Readers should do not forget that all of this data is concept based mostly on leaks and is but to be formally confirmed, so it have to be taken with a grain of salt.



