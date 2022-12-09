Alhaitham gameplay, new Desert region, and more

Genshin Influence’s newest drip advertising and marketing posts have confirmed the debut of Alhaitham within the upcoming patch 3.4 replace. Alongside them, dependable sources have provided a number of leaks about new content material. This text will deal with those who concern the next:

Alhaitham’s leaked gameplay footage

New upcoming desert area

New boss for Alhaitham’s ascension

Given under are extra particulars concerning the newest Genshin Influence leaks.

New Genshin Influence 3.4 leaks reveal Alhaitham’s talents, new desert area, and extra

The leaked gameplay footage showcases Alhaitham’s Elemental Ability and Elemental Burst. The previous of the 2, An Elaboration of Kind, acts as some kind of mobility talent and permits Alhaitham to quickly sprint in any course and deal Dendro injury. After utilizing it, his regular assaults turn out to be infused with Dendro, permitting him to proceed inflicting injury of that ingredient.

His Elemental Burst, Fetters of Phenomen, however, is an AoE (space of impact) assault that offers large Dendro injury to enemies in Genshin Influence. When it is solid, Alhaitham offers injury to close by enemies by summoning the zone that gamers can see within the leaked footage above. Enemies inside it take excessive Dendro injury from the bouncing lasers.

Primarily based on the leaks, this Elemental Burst requires 70 vitality cost to solid and has an 18-second cooldown earlier than it may be re-cast.

New desert area and boss might be launched in Genshin Influence 3.4

The newest leaks have confirmed that the Sumeru Desert will introduce a brand new area in replace 3.4. The realm in query could be seen in Genshin Influence’s present model however can’t be accessed as a result of sport’s invisible wall. This area will embrace the endless sandstorm taking place on the northern facet of the Sumeru Desert. There is a risk that gamers would possibly have the ability to be taught extra about this storm and its historical past by way of some quests.

Wind-Bitten Sandworm world boss for #Alhaitham The Final Prince of the Sands An eyeless predator from deep throughout the Nice Crimson Sand that may use sound and the quaking of the earth to hunt out its prey. #原神 #Genshin Wind-Bitten Sandworm world boss for #Alhaitham The Final Prince of the SandsAn eyeless predator from deep throughout the Nice Crimson Sand that may use sound and the quaking of the earth to hunt out its prey.#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/MGDbTAMu55

The realm won’t solely give gamers contemporary locations and enemies to find but in addition introduce a boss. The brand new entity known as Wind-bitten Sandworm and in addition has a nickname, Final Prince of the Sands. The boss of the Nice Crimson Sand doesn’t appear to have eyes. As a substitute, it makes use of sounds and earth vibrations to hunt and search out its prey.

Primarily based on the leaked image above, it may be safely assumed that the Wind-bitten Sandworm makes use of Anemo-infused assaults. Moreover, Genshin Influence gamers might want to hunt this new boss for Ascension Supplies. Because it makes use of Anemo assaults, avid gamers can anticipate it to drop Vayuda Turquoise gems, together with Alhaitham’s Ascension Supplies referred to as Pseudo-Stamens.

Primarily based on the leaks, the brand new boss would not drop Nagadu’s Emerald gems. Therefore, gamers should defeat it sufficient instances to gather round 46 Pseudo-Stamens to max out Alhaitham’s Ascension. With a variety of content material set to reach within the sport subsequent month, the replace 3.4 is bound to be a blast.

