Alhaitham and Hu Tao rerun dates

With the upcoming Genshin Affect 3.4 replace lower than per week away, the brand new patch will launch a model new desert area and make Sumeru the biggest nation in Teyvat so far. It would additionally convey again one of many largest occasions in Genshin Affect, the Lantern Ceremony pageant, to rejoice the Chinese language New Yr.

As at all times, a brand new replace in Genshin Affect additionally means new characters and rerun banners. Alhaitham and Yaoyao would be the newest additions to the checklist of playable models within the sport. The rerun banners in each phases of the three.4 replace will function a few of the strongest models within the sport.

Genshin Affect 3.4’s Alhaitham banner will arrive on January 18

In the course of the Genshin Affect 3.4 Particular Program Livestream, HoYoverse formally introduced all the characters that may function in all 4 banners in each phases, together with the order.

The primary part banners can be up as quickly as the brand new Genshin Affect v3.4 goes stay on January 17 or 18 relying on the time zone. No matter area, the upkeep interval for all of the servers will start on the identical time, however the actual timings might differ. If every little thing goes as deliberate, the precise upkeep timings for all areas ought to be:

PST, UTC -7: January 17 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: January 17 from 3:00 pm to eight:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: January 17 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: January 17 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: January 17 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: January 18 from 12:00 am to five:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: January 18 from 1:00 am to six:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: January 18 from 3:30 am to eight:30 am

CST, UTC +8: January 18 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: January 18 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10, January 18 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: January 18 from 10:00 am to three:00 pm



Part 1

Boosted Drop Charge for “Admonishing Instruction” Alhaitham (Dendro) and “Vigilant Yaksha” Xiao (Anemo)

Yaoyao will even seem within the occasion needs and she's going to obtain an enormous drop-rate increase.

Alhaitham and Xiao can be up within the first half, together with Yaoyao as one of many three four-star characters on the banner. Since Genshin Affect has returned to its authentic schedule of 42 days per patch, the primary part banners will stay energetic for 21 days till February 7 or 8.

This can be Xiao’s third rerun, making him the fourth in-game character to get 4 or extra banners. Alhaitham and Yaoyao, then again, are debuting with their first-ever banner. Whereas Alhaitham performed a serious function in Sumeru’s Archon Quest and can now lead the gamers to the brand new desert area in his Story Quest, that is Yaoyao’s first official look within the sport.

Alhaitham’s signature sword, Mild of Foliar Incision (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The part one banner will even function Alhaitham’s signature sword, the Mild of Foliar Incision.

Hu Tao returning in part two on February 8

Relying on the area, the second part of Genshin Affect 3.4 will start on February 7 or 8, with Hu Tao returning along with her first rerun in over a yr. It will likely be shared with Yelan, who’ll be getting her very first rerun after her launch again in v2.7. Each of those banners can be accessible for 21 days and can conclude on February 28 or March 1.



