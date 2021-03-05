Algorithmic Trading Market Size, Status, Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The Global Algorithmic Trading Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The algorithmic trading market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.23% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Algorithmic Trading Market are Jump Trading LLC, Refinitiv Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Limited, Virtu Financial, Inc., MetaQuotes Software Corp., Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Info Reach, Inc., ARGO SE, Algo Trader AG, Kuberre Systems, Inc. and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2020 – The listed German Fintech firm, NAGA, announced that it had enhanced its overall trading experience with the integration of the MetaTrader 5 platform. The brand has completely expanded its multi-asset offering to provide its growing network of clients with direct market access to stocks listed on nine global exchanges, including NASDAQ, NYSE, London Stock Exchange, HKE, Brse Frankfurt and BME, among others.

– March 2020 – Algo Trader announced the release of AlgoTrader 6.0. In addition to the existing crypto adapters, AlgoTrader 6.0 now includes the following crypto exchange adapters, including Deribit, Huobi, Kraken, and Bithumb. AlgoTrader 6.0 offers full support for Level II Order Book data for all market data adapters. The new AlgoTrader UI Order Book widget shows the user all BUY and SELL orders available at each price level.

Key Market Trends

Institutional Investors are Expected to Hold Major Share

– Institutional investors are banks, credit unions, insurance companies, hedge funds, investment advisors, and mutual funds companies, which pool in their money to purchase securities, real estate, or any other kind of investment assets. Institutional investors, daily, use multiple computer-driven algorithmic strategies in the volatile trading markets, which succumb to the trade influence and the market makers. These techniques enable the traders to cut down the costs of trades and improve their profitability.

– These investors need to execute high-frequency numbers, which are not possible every time. It helps them to break the whole amount into small parts and continue to perform in particular time intervals or according to any dedicated strategies. For instance, instead of placing 1,00,000 shares at a time, an algo-trading technique may push 1,000 shares out every 15 seconds and incrementally put small amounts into the market over the period or the entire day.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global algorithmic trading market in adopting and developing algorithmic trading. The rising investments in trading technologies such as blockchain, increasing presence of algorithmic trading vendors, and growing government support for global trading are the major factors that contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Also, due to the substantial technological advancements and considerable application of algorithm trading in various applications such as banks and financial institutions across the region is expected to stimulate market growth.

– Algorithmic trading is accounted for around 60-73% of the overall United States equity trading. According to Select USA, the United States financial markets are the largest and most liquid in the world. Sentient Technologies, an A.I. company, based in the United States, which operates a hedge fund, developed an algorithm that processes millions of data points to find trading patterns and forecast trends. Based on trillions of simulated trading scenarios, Sentients algorithms use those scenarios to identify and blend successful trading patterns and devise new strategies. Not only does this reduce human labor, but it also allows for optimum accuracy.

– Activision, an American video game publisher, based in Santa Monica, California, recorded 100 million mobile downloads of COD: Mobile, its new first-person shooter game, owing to the booming video game industry. This provided the traders with the opportunity to mine data masses of web and app data, which is produced by the players and fans, for market insights. Chris Schon tried to build a monthly trading signal using the SimilarWebs data for the companys stock based on the following four key metrics: total visits, daily active users, total installs, and full downloads. The trading algorithm took a long/short position on the companys stock by comparing each of the metrics mentioned above with the previous months data.

Highlights of the Algorithmic Trading Market Report:

Detailed overview of Algorithmic Trading Market

Market Changing Algorithmic Trading market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Algorithmic Trading market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Algorithmic Trading Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, Algorithmic Trading Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Algorithmic Trading industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

