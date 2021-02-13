Algorithmic Trading Market hits at $22,092 Mn by 2028 with Thomson Reuters (US), 63 moons (India), Virtu Financial (US), Software AG (Germany), MetaQuotes Software (Cyprus), Symphony Fintech (India), InfoReach (US), Argo SE (US), Kuberre Systems (US), Tata Consulting Services

Algorithmic Trading Market is expected to hit at USD 22,092.37 Million at a CAGR of +10% during the forecast period 2021-28.

Algorithmic trading (also called automated trading, black-box trading, or algo-trading) uses a computer program that follows a defined set of instructions (an algorithm) to place a trade. The trade, in theory, can generate profits at a speed and frequency that is impossible for a human trader.

The different trading types of algorithmic trading are Foreign Exchange (FOREX), Stock Market, Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, Others (commodities, assets, Credit Default Swaps, (CDS), Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), and collateral mortgage)

Only one in five day traders is profitable. Algorithmic trading improves these odds through better strategy design, testing, and execution.

Algorithmic trading is accounted for around 60-73% of the overall United States equity trading. In the U.S. stock market and many other developed financial markets, about 70-80 percent of overall trading volume is generated through algorithmic trading.

Leading Algorithmic Trading Economy Companies/Players across the World are:-

Thomson Reuters (US), 63 moons (India), Virtu Financial (US), Software AG (Germany), MetaQuotes Software (Cyprus), Symphony Fintech (India), InfoReach (US), Argo SE (US), Kuberre Systems (US), Tata Consulting Services (India), QuantCore Capital Management (China), iRageCapital (India), Automated Trading SoftTech (India), Tethys (US), Trading Technologies (US), uTrade (India), Vela (US), and AlgoTrader (Switzerland).

It provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Algorithmic Trading market. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, sales, applications, annual performance in the industry, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, revenue, market share, and more.

Market segmentation:

Trading Type

FOREX, Stock Markets, ETF, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies

Component

Solutions and Services

Deployment Mode

Cloud and On-premises

Geographically, Algorithmic Trading report is segmented into many Key Regions covering United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World.

