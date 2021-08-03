Algarve will have candlelight concerts with songs from “Frozen” and “Harry Potter”

You can also listen to themes from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Monster, and many other animation classics.

It’s going to be a magical night.

Summer nights have everything to be the best with this novelty from Fever that combines candlelight concerts with the heat of Algarve nights. The organization has two proposals: “Candlelight Open Air: Animated soundtracks by candlelight” and “Candlelight Open Air: The best of Vivaldi by candlelight”.

The first initiative will take place on August 14th on the roof of the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura hotel. The program includes songs from some of the most famous animated film soundtracks such as “Let It Go”, “Into The Unknown” and “All Is Found” from “Frozen”; as well as “Under The Sea” and “Kiss The Girl” from “The Little Mermaid”.

Some other films will be remembered, such as The Lion King, as there will be a medley of some of the most iconic songs; “The Simpsons” or “Beauty and the Monster” among others. The concert does not exclude real image films, including world themes from “Harry Potter”, “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Lord of the Rings”. All of these songs come to life thanks to a string quartet that interprets them.

On August 21, Antonio Vivaldi’s work arrives on the roof of the Algarve Convention Center, overlooking the Vilamoura marina. Performed by a string quartet, the program includes some of the most famous Italian compositions of all time – such as “As Quatro Estações” – in an intimate atmosphere by candlelight.

Both concerts last an hour. Admission is at 7.45 p.m., from 9.15 p.m. The ticket prices vary depending on the selected zone. Zone D costs € 15, Zone C € 25. Zones B and A cost € 30 and € 35, respectively. Tickets can be purchased on the Fever website.