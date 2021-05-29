Algarve receives 360º immersive exhibition

Algarve receives an impressive exhibition from the Ocubo Atelier all summer long

The gallery presents the life and work of classical artists. It’s an unavoidable opportunity.

The exhibition will be equipped with 360º projectors

After Porto and Lisbon, the Ocubo Atelier will be built in the Algarve Congress Center – in Vilamoura – with a new extension to the Immersivus Gallery. The gallery is open from June 4th to September 30th with two exhibitions: “Il Divino Michelangelo & Il Genio Da Vinci” and “Impressive Monet & Brilliant Klimt”.

In order to take visitors on a “sensory dive”, the Algarve Congress Center will be equipped with 360-degree projections on which not only the works of the artists are shown, but also their history, research and studies, among other things.

“Il Divino Michelangelo & Il Genio Da Vinci” take place three daily sessions from Tuesday to Sunday at 8:00 pm, 9:30 pm and 11:00 pm. The exhibition “Impressive Monet & Brilliant Klimt” can be seen on the same days at 8.45pm and 10.15pm. Ticket prices vary between € 10 and € 15.

When buying tickets for both exhibitions, the prices vary between € 15 and € 22.50. There are also tickets for families and at reduced prices for children and young people between the ages of four and 17, seniors over 65 and students and residents of the municipality of Loulé. Children up to three years of age have free entry.

You can find more information and secure your ticket on the gallery’s website.