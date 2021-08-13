Algarve gets open-air cinema amid Roman ruins

Algarve will have open air cinema (free) amid Roman ruins

The event runs over three weekends in August. There are films that are suitable for all ages.

“Queen of the Desert” is one of the films.

Milreu in Estoi was chosen as the stage for a film cycle. The best thing about this place besides the Algarve heat is the fact that the cinema sessions are held amid Roman ruins. The initiative is called Cinema nas Ruínas and takes place every Saturday in August.

The first session is scheduled for August 14th with the movie “Asterix – The Domain of the Gods” which eventually hits the environment as the story unfolds during the Roman Empire of Julius Caesar.

The Regional Directorate for Culture of the Algarve (DRCALg) states that the main aim of this cycle of films is “to give the public new experiences related to heritage and archeology”. The project is the result of a partnership between DRCAlg and Cinemalua, a cultural association founded in February 2020.

The following Saturday, August 21st, the film Queen of the Desert, starring Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Damian Lewis and Robert Pattinson, was selected. Century. Werner Herzog’s film is an adaptation of a “biographical story” by Georgina Howell.

The film chosen for the final session was Viagem em Italia, a 1954 production that follows a couple’s journey through Italy as their relationship deteriorates, a phenomenon caused by the cruelty and cynicism of both partners. The film was directed by Roberto Rosselini and has, among others, Ingrid Bergman, George Sanders, Maria Mauban in the cast.

The Roman ruins in which the sessions take place “represent an excavated complex from the 3rd century, consisting of a large mansion, agricultural facilities, a spa and a temple,” informs DRCAlg. He adds that “the residential area that can be visited today used part of the constructions of the previous villa and is organized around a central peristyle with 22 columns that surrounds an open courtyard with a garden and a corresponding water tank” “.

The sessions start at 9:30 p.m. and are free of charge. To register, all you have to do is send an email (milreu@nullcultalg.gov.pt) with the film you want to see.