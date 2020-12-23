Algae Protein Market Will Surpass USD 1000 Million by 2026

According to the research study, the global Algae Protein market in 2019 was approximately USD 692.25 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,075.74 Million by 2026.

Algae is presently used as a functional food ingredient. It contains almost 40-60% of protein. The algae protein is obtained from different algae. These proteins are alternatives for the usual plant protein and thus could be used widely in food, medication, dietary supplements, and others. The presence of amino acids, omega-3, omega-6, and others add nutritional value to the food products which, in turn, will boost the immune system and provide more nutrients to the human body. Algae proteins help tackle obesity, lower anxiety & fatigue, heart diseases, stress, diabetes, and other health-related diseases.

