Algae Protein Market Will Surpass USD 1000 Million by 2026
According to the research study, the global Algae Protein market in 2019 was approximately USD 692.25 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,075.74 Million by 2026.
Algae is presently used as a functional food ingredient. It contains almost 40-60% of protein. The algae protein is obtained from different algae. These proteins are alternatives for the usual plant protein and thus could be used widely in food, medication, dietary supplements, and others. The presence of amino acids, omega-3, omega-6, and others add nutritional value to the food products which, in turn, will boost the immune system and provide more nutrients to the human body. Algae proteins help tackle obesity, lower anxiety & fatigue, heart diseases, stress, diabetes, and other health-related diseases.
Top Market Players
Some of the key players in the global Algae Protein market include Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., NOW Foods, Vimergy LLC, Cyanotech Corporation, Prairie Naturals, ENERGYbits Inc., Earthrise Nutritional, Rainbow Light, E.I.D. Parry Limited, and Corbion, among others.
Global Algae Protein Market: Product Segmentation Analysis
- Spirulina
- Chlorella
- Seaweeds
- Others
Global Algae Protein Market: Source Segmentation Analysis
- Freshwater
- Marine
Global Algae Protein Market: Application Segmentation Analysis
- Dietary Supplements
- Food Products
- Bakery
- Dairy
- Meat Substitute
- Beverages
- Others
- Animal Feed
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
The global Algae Protein market is segmented based on Product, Source, and Application. On the basis of product segmentation, the market is classified into Spirulina, Chlorella, Seaweeds, and Others. By source, the market for algae protein is segregated into Freshwater and Marine. In terms of application, the global Algae Protein market is divided into Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others.
The global Algae Protein market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Algae Protein industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different product, source, application, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.
