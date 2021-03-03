Algae Protein Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: TerraVia, Cyanotech, Far East Bio-Tec, Earthrise Nutritional, Roquette Frères, Heliae Development

Global algae protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for protein and increasing urbanization are the factor for the growth of this market.

Algae proteins are usually derived from algae with the help of enzymatic or solvent processes. They are usually extracted from algae that are grown in fresh waters and marines. These algae protein have high content of protein due to which they are used as an alternative for plant protein. They are very beneficial as they have the ability to improve immune system, decrease fatigue, decrease allergies and inflammation and others. They are widely used in applications such as food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetic and personal care and others.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global algae protein market are TerraVia, Cyanotech Corporation, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional, Roquette Frères, Heliae Development, LLC, Allmicroalgae, ENERGYbits Inc., Corbion Biotech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corbion., Ocean Drop, Pond Tech, Algama, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC, Univar BV., Algatech LTD and others.

Global Algae Protein Market Scope and Market Size

Rising awareness among population about the health benefits of algae proteins is driving the market

Increasing urbanization and economic developments worldwide will also propel the market growth

High demand of algae products from nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries will also act as a driver for this market

Rising ageing population is another factor contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

High cost of the algae protein will restrain the market growth

Availability of cheap substitute in the market will also hamper the market growth

