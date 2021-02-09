Algae Products Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Supply 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Algae Products Market Size and Forecast to 2026 presents a comprehensive take on the overall Market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Algae Products Market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global Algae Products Market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The Global Algae Products Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global Market. This Market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Algae Products Market in terms of the Market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected Market performance.

The global algae products Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Top Companies operating in the Global Algae Products Market profiled in the report: Kerry Group Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation, TBK Manufacturing Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Caldic B.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., FMC Corporation

Key Market Trends

By Application Pharmaceuticals Occupied the Largest Market Share

As a novel extrusion aid, algae-products such as carrageenan is used for the production of pellets polymer, as a matrix in oral extended-release tablets and as a stabilizer in micro or nanoparticle systems. It is used as a gelling agent and viscosity improving agent, for the controlled drug release and prolonged retention, which is based on the special features of carrageenan, such as gelling and strong negative charge. Moreover, sodium alginate, extracted from brown seaweed is used as a gel in pharmaceutical preparations. Key players including DSM are extensively catering to the rising demand for algae products with their wide range of product offerings.

Global Algae Products Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Algal Protein

Alginate

Carrageenan

Carotenoids

Lipids

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Regional Analysis For Algae Products Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

