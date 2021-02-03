Algae Products Market projected to reach US$ 4,339.3 million and Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during forecast period 2021-2027

The algae products market was valued at US$ 2,405.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,339.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players:

Algatech LTD Algenol BASF SE Cargill, Incorporated Cellana Inc. Corbion CP Kelco Cyanotech Corporation DSM E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited

Algae Products Market Segmentation:

Algae Products Market–By Source

Brown Algae

Blue-Green Algae

Red Algae

Green Algae

Others

Algae Products Market–By Type

Lipids

Carrageenan

Carotenoids

Alginate

Algal Protein

Others

Algae Products Market–By Form

Solid

Liquid

Algae Products Market–By Application

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements

Personal Care Products

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Other

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to denote lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, i.e.,2021–2027. In the US and other parts of the world, algae are commonly used as dietary supplements that help boost the immune system, repair nerve tissue, normalize blood sugar, and provide added protein and fiber to the body. Algae have been harvested in China and Japan for use as human food for more than 4,000 years.

