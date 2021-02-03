Algae Products Market projected to reach US$ 4,339.3 million and Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during forecast period 2021-2027
Algae Products Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027
The algae products market was valued at US$ 2,405.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,339.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Algae Products Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.
An exclusive Algae Products market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.
Key Players:
- Algatech LTD
- Algenol
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Cellana Inc.
- Corbion
- CP Kelco
- Cyanotech Corporation
- DSM
- E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited
Algae Products Market Segmentation:
Algae Products Market–By Source
- Brown Algae
- Blue-Green Algae
- Red Algae
- Green Algae
- Others
Algae Products Market–By Type
- Lipids
- Carrageenan
- Carotenoids
- Alginate
- Algal Protein
- Others
Algae Products Market–By Form
- Solid
- Liquid
Algae Products Market–By Application
- Food and Beverages
- Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements
- Personal Care Products
- Feed
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other
North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to denote lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, i.e.,2021–2027. In the US and other parts of the world, algae are commonly used as dietary supplements that help boost the immune system, repair nerve tissue, normalize blood sugar, and provide added protein and fiber to the body. Algae have been harvested in China and Japan for use as human food for more than 4,000 years.
