Algae Extract Market 2020 Boosted by Rising Demand

Algae extract is obtained from various species of algae, such as the extract of the seaweed, fucus vesiculosus, and furaceae. It mainly helps the skin to attract water and also acts as a humectant. It is utilized in cosmetics products as an emollient & skin conditioner. Algae and kelp are fantastic for hydrating, revitalizing, and also for toning the skin and can further help to reduce or fully eliminate problems with acne, cellulite, and even wrinkles. Algae is additionally high in anti-oxidants, which can also assist in the fight against free radicals, that are the primary cause of aging.

Top Key Players:- Aromantic Ltd, Carrubba INC, Essentials by Catalina Inc., Formulator Sample Shop, Olmix Group, PLYMAG, SourceVital, SpecialChem, True Natural Group Inc.

The algae extract market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in industries such as food & beverages, animal feed, personal care, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industries, and others. Algae is ideal for hydrating, plumping, and also toning the skin because it is the master mix of essential vitamins, phytonutrients, minerals, and fatty acids, which help to protect the skin, repair environmental damage, and fight against wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Emerging research also shows that it could help shuttle toxins out of the body and improve cholesterol & blood sugar levels, among other health benefits.

The global algae extract market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. Based on type, the global algae extract market is bifurcated into red algae, blue algae, green algae, and others. On the basis of form, the algae extract market is segmented into powder and liquid. The algae extract market on the basis of the application is classified into food & beverages, animal feed, personal care, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industries, and others.

