Alfalfa protein concentrate market to reach valuation of ~us$ 375 mn by 2030: TRANSPARENCY MARKET RESEARCH

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the alfalfa protein concentrate market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The global alfalfa protein concentrate market is expected to be valued at ~US$ 193 Mn in 2020, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of ~7%, to reach US$ 375 Mn by 2030.

Alfalfa Protein Concentrate as Plant-based Proteins Offers Advantage

Recently, a number of plant-based ingredients are gaining popularity in sports nutrition market. The past decade has seen increasing interest of people in healthy lifestyles based on regular exercise. This increasing number of fitness enthusiasts, which in turn has prompted a growing consumer demand for nutritional snack bars, specialized nutritional drinks, protein sports beverages, and other products designed to optimize athletic performance. Scientific evidence shows that alfalfa proteins deliver significant physiological benefits to consumers looking for superior physical health. This is expected to adversely affect the growth of the market at the global level over the forecast period.

Alfalfa Protein Concentrate has Low Processing Cost and High Content of Protein

By far, the biggest advantage of industrial scale production is the low cost per unit of leaf concentrate produced. The benefits of leaf concentrate on malnourished people might be determined by its per kilogram production cost. Malnourished people usually do not have enough money to buy adequate food. The low unit production costs of industrial leaf concentrate can make it much more readily available to the people who need it the most, rather than just to wealthier, health conscious people. This is especially important, given rising food prices and the shrinking number of subsidized social food programs.

Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Emerging As Next Potential Superfood

Alfalfa protein concentrate is a plant-based alternative to animal protein and has a protein content of 45-60%. Alfalfa protein concentrate can be sprinkled on salads, soups or yogurt, and are used in the formulation of bars, beverages, food supplements, biscuits, and protein shakes.

Alfalfa protein concentrate differs from other plant-based proteins, as it has particular amino acid profile with the presence of essential amino acids such as valine, leucine, methionine, phenyl-alanine, threonine, tryptophan, isoleucine, and lysine. Moreover, the chemical score of alfalfa protein is 108 with 100 being the maximum standard as defined by the WHO.

Global Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market Segmentation

Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market by Product Form

Powder

Liquid

Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market by End Use

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market by Region

North America S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Peru Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China South Korea Malaysia Indonesia Rest of APAC

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA

Oceania Australia New Zealand



