Alexandre Astier was inspired by the MCU for his film

Wait only two more days until Kaamelott returns after twelve years of absence. We just learned that Alexandre Astier’s film has a surprise in store for fans.

the return cast after 12 years of absence

For many fans of the television series, which was broadcast on M6 between 2005 and 2009, a dream. Seeing a film land in cinemas will become reality in two days. The feature film, which unites Alexandre Astier, Jean-Christophe Hembert, Caroline Ferrus, but also Alain Chabat, has been postponed several times due to the rampant pandemic.

There are now more than two days to wait. Communication around the first feature film in Kaamelott’s universe has intensified in recent weeks to promote the program. After the video-on-demand service Salto, jointly developed by TF1, M6 and France Télévisions, managed to regain the rights to the entire series, fans may have been able to refresh their memories before attacking the film.

A big surprise regarding the feature film has been revealed lately and fans are advised not to leave the room right after the end.

do not leave before the end of the credits

And with good reason, the Kaamelott Facebook page, the cult replica that has nearly 300,000 subscribers, declares that a post-generic scene is expected.

In a funny conversation that was transcribed between Alexandre Astier and his son, the latter asks him if his father would include an Easter egg in the film. The end of the dialogue suggests that a post-credits scene in the form of an Easter egg will appear after the credits. However, language abuse can occur. A post-credits scene doesn’t have to be an Easter egg. An Easter egg is an element hidden in a scene and related to something in particular, like the MCU movies.

From now on you should therefore be warned not to leave at the end of the film. This scene could reveal elements of the second part of Kaamelott.