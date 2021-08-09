Alegro Alfragide offers 80 double cinema tickets

To enter the competition, all you have to do is shop and eat in the mall’s restaurants and cafeterias.

You already have plans for Friday.

The Alegro Alfragide shopping center now offers double tickets for each cinema session. The “Films A Gosto” campaign started on August 6th and takes place every Friday of the month.

To take part in the competition, you need to buy more than € 20 in the various restaurants and cafeterias in the mall. Something that, if it’s more than one person, won’t be difficult. Also because the tickets are double.

After you’ve finished your meal – or your shopping – simply log into the competition platform and register your receipts. Then the first 20 customers will receive a double card every Friday in August for the Cinema City rooms of the shopping center, in which titles such as “The Suicide Squad”, “Presos no Tempo”, “Bem Bom” are currently shown, many others – the can be viewed on the cinema website.

A total of 80 tickets will be raffled between August 6, 13, 20 and 27.