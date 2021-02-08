Alcohol Wipes Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 |Cardinal Health, Robinson Healthcare, The Clorox Company

A Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

]Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cardinal Health, Robinson Healthcare, The Clorox Company, GAMA Healthcare Ltd, Whitminster International, Diamond Wipes International Inc, Clarisan, Moldex-Metric, BD, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Henleys Medical Supplies, Pal International, Xiaomi, Hero Wipes, Sara Health Care, Manward Healthcare Products Pvt. Ltd, Aeromech Equipments Private Limited., Ellsworth Adhesives among others.

An introduction of Alcohol Wipes Market 2020

Global alcohol wipes market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.87% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This report contains the data of base year 2019 and historic year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits of alcohol wipes for stringent regulation of disinfection and sterilization.

Alcohol wipes contains isopropyl alcohol and purified water that is widely used to remove infections. They prevent from the growth of bacteria, virus, fungi and purified water prevents the growth of microorganism on the infected skin. They are used to clean the household items as they help to remove stains form mirror, sink, floor, electronic devices, gadgets among others. They remove very quickly after their use. They also used to remove grease that will help to increase the demand.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Sensitive Skin Wipes, Soft Sanitizing Wipes, Others),

End-Use (Personal & Household, Commercial),

Fabric Material (Natural, Synthetic),

Application (Pharmacy, Online Shop, Mall & Supermarket, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness regarding the usage of wipes and maintaining optimal hygiene will boost the growth of the market

Rising demand from the healthcare industries for sanitizing medical equipment will drive the market growth

Increased usage during driving, trekking, travelling is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

The characteristics of products including affordability, packaging, performance, fragrance among others are factors driving this market growth

Market Restraint:

Alcohol wipes can cause dryness, acne on the dry skin will hamper the growth of the market

Easy availability of product substitute will obstruct the market growth

High inflammation property of alcohol wipes is another factor that inhibits the growth of the market

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In July 2018, Hero Wipes announced the acquisition of Rescue wipes will help to reduce the infection risk from blood borne pathogens. It is useful to remove cancer causing toxins on the body. It is very effective to isolate toxins, carcinogens as scientifically tested for use. It is verified to remove 90% of the harmful benzopyrenen found in soot and 69% of TCEP in just single wipe. This acquisition helps to increase the product portfolio of the company and help to grow as a leading player in the market

In April 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of screen cleaning wipe. It helps to remove smudge, fingerprint stains. The wipe features anti- bacterial, non- flaking and quick drying properties. Besides this it is also used to clean laptop screen, eyeglasses among others. The edible alcohol used to remove the grease and dust by not letting any traces behind

