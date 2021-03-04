Alcohol Packaging Market Will Reach USD 91.3 Billion by 2026

This specialized and expertise oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Alcohol Packaging industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Alcohol Packaging industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global Alcohol Packaging market during the upcoming years.

According to the report, the global Alcohol Packaging market in 2019 was approximately USD 64 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 91.3 Billion by 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the Alcohol Packaging industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the Alcohol Packaging industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the global Alcohol Packaging market.

Alcohol packaging is convenient and attractive packaging solutions. The increasing consumption of alcohol across the globe has boosted the demand for alcohol packaging. This packaging solution helps promote brands by increasing brand visibility.

Alcohol packaging is gaining momentum owing to the emergence of manufacturers across the world due to the high consumption of alcohol. Furthermore, the high preference of premium brands, attractive & convenient packaging, easy-to-open, and recyclable packaging solutions is expected to bolster the market growth. The importance of providing precise & clear information regarding alcohol, calorie, and other contents through the labels will further escalate the growth of the global Alcohol Packaging market. In addition to this, the need for promotion of brand quality and increasing public awareness among consumers regarding health concerns attributed to drinking helps promulgate the market. Latest trend of developing new intelligent systems and modifying the structure of packaging materials to help interact with product & environment and also to preserve the beverages will boom the targeted market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for food security and recreational activities coupled with the high disposable income influences the growth of the Alcohol Packaging market. However, fluctuating raw material costs and enactment of stringent regulations on packaging materials used for alcoholic drinks may restrain the growth of the global Alcohol Packaging market.

The global Alcohol Packaging market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Alcohol Packaging industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different packaging types, material types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Alcohol Packaging industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Alcohol Packaging industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The global Alcohol Packaging market is segmented based on Packaging Type, Material Type, and Application. On the basis of packaging type segmentation, the market is classified into Primary Packaging and Secondary Packaging. By material type, the global Alcohol Packaging market is segregated into Glass, Metal, Plastic, and Paper & Paperboard. In terms of application, the market for alcohol packaging is divided into Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Others.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the global Alcohol Packaging market, but not restricted to include BA Glass Germany GmbH, Crown Holdings, Inc., Owens Illinois, Inc., Ball Corporation, Intrapac International Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A., DS Smith Plc, Berry Global, Inc., Nampak Ltd., WestRock LLC, Vidrala S.A., Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, and Beatson Clark Ltd.

The taxonomy of the Alcohol Packaging industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Packaging Type Segment Analysis

Primary Packaging Bottles Cans Bag-in-Box Liquid Brick Carton Growlers Pouches

Secondary Packaging Boxes Folding Cartons Others



Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Material Type Segment Analysis

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Application Segment Analysis

Beer

Wine

Spirits

Others

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS: