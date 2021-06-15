Alcohol Ingredients Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2025

Alcohol beverages are drinks with a considerable amount of ethanol and the content of alcohol varies depending upon the beverage type. The various types of alcohols are beer, spirits, wine, whisky, and brandy and their ingredients are primarily produced from yeast, starch, enzymes, and others. According to new research conducted by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, the total volume of alcohol consumed per year increased by as much as 70% between 1990 and 2017 in the middle-income countries especially in Asia-Pacific. This rise in trend can be associated with increase in purchasing power of the consumers, rise in population, economic development, and improved marketing and branding of alcoholic beverages.

With rise in young population globally, socializing is on the rise. The number of pubs, bars, and breweries serving alcoholic beverages have increased extensively owing to the demand generated by young consumers, competitive pricing, and a proliferation of options. This phenomenon has led to an increase in the consumption of alcoholic beverages thereby driving the growth of the alcohol ingredients market. The consumption pattern has witnessed substantial growth, especially for beer market over the past 50 years. This change was a result of several factors including, income growth, economic liberalization, growth in beer production, and rapid growth in trade. Rapid rise of alcohol consumption in the emerging economies has positively impacted the demand for alcohol ingredients. However, factors that include government regulations such as making cheap alcohol less available and anti-alcohol campaigns restrain the growth of the alcohol ingredient market. On the contrary, shifting demographics and rise in demand for alcohol in emerging markets as per changing tastes and preferences of consumers, can be viewed as an opportunity for launching innovative products to expand the market base.

The market is segmented based on ingredient type, beverage type, and region. Based on ingredient type, it is classified into yeast, starch, enzymes and others. Based on beverage type, it is categorized into beer, wine, whiskey, spirits and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA.

The major players in the alcohol ingredient market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, MGP ingredients, Doehler, Cargill, Incorporated, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ashland, Kerry Group PLC, Synergy Flavours, and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the alcohol ingredients market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of alcohol ingredients used for various beverages.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Ingredient Type

Yeast

Starch

Enzymes

Others

By Beverage Type

Beer

Wine

Whiskey

Spirits Gin Rum Tequila Brandy others

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India Chin Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Turkey Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa



Key players include

Archer Daniels Midland Company

MGP ingredients

Doehler

Cargill, Incorporated

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Ashland

Kerry Group PLC

Synergy Flavours

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

