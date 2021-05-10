Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Curemark, LLC

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added study titled, “Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2021 – 2027”. This market research report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, market dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global market. As today’s businesses greatly demand the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, opting for such market research report is vital for the businesses. This market study has been analyzed and takes into account the CAGR of the market, valuation, volume, revenue (historical and forecast), sales (current and future), and other key factors related to Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market. This report describes the realistic concepts of the market in a simple and plain manner in this report. This report consists of a detailed executive summary together with a Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market exposure furnishing overall information of different segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. The report further covers the consumption rate, product rate, product types, applications, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, import and export, cost, and market influencing factors.

The major players of the Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market are:

Alkermes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Zydus Cadila

Mylan N.V

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Curemark, LLC

Chronos Therapeutics Ltd

BioCorRx, Inc

Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC

Cerecor Inc

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Omeros Corporation

MONTISERA LTD

Kinnov Therapeutics

Indivior PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd

H. Lundbeck A/S

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Type

Mild

Moderate

Severe

By Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Psychotherapy

By Drugs

Naltrexone

Antabuse

Acamprosate

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Research Methodology:

The research study Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Alcohol-dependency is also known as alcohol use disorder chronic consumption of alcoholic beverages at a level that interferes with physical or mental health. It can lead to health and social problem and causes negative emotions, impulsive behavior, craving and withdrawal syndrome.

According to the source from the Our World in Data, it is estimated that globally, around 185,000 people died directly from alcohol use disorders in 2017. Improvement in treatment rates and healthcare infrastructure are also expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Drivers

High prevalence of alcohol abuse disorder worldwide and vulnerable adult population is propelling the growth of this market

Change in life style and non-stringent regulation on sale of alcohol to the minors

New innovation and emerging new markets is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, H. Lundbeck A/S received an approval from the Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for Selincro (nalmefene hydrochloride) for treatment to reduce alcohol consumption in alcohol-dependent patients. The approval of Selincro represents significantly improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from alcohol addiction throughout the Japan.

In July 2017, Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported topline result of phase I trial of OPNT002 which is a tranasally dosed (IN) formulation of the opioid antagonist naltrexone hydrochloride is developing for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The trial demonstrated increased the rate of absorption of intranasal naltrexone with no serious adverse event.

Competitive Landscape and Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alcohol-dependency treatment market are Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Curemark, LLC, Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, BioCorRx, Inc, Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cerecor Inc , Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, MONTISERA LTD, Kinnov Therapeutics, Indivior PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, H. Lundbeck A/S and others.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market? What are the key factors driving the Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market? Who are the key vendors in the Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market?

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

