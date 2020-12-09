Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market 2020-2026 By Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast || Leading Players – Curemark, LLC, Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, BioCorRx, Inc, Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cerecor Inc

The credible Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. By accomplishing an inspiration from the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up inventive ideas and striking sales targets which in turn make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame.

Global alcohol-dependency treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and untapped emerging economies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alcohol-dependency treatment market are Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Curemark, LLC, Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, BioCorRx, Inc, Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cerecor Inc , Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, MONTISERA LTD, Kinnov Therapeutics, Indivior PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, H. Lundbeck A/S and others.

Market Definition: Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market

Alcohol-dependency is also known as alcohol use disorder chronic consumption of alcoholic beverages at a level that interferes with physical or mental health. It can lead to health and social problem and causes negative emotions, impulsive behavior, craving and withdrawal syndrome.

According to the source from the Our World in Data, it is estimated that globally, around 185,000 people died directly from alcohol use disorders in 2017. Improvement in treatment rates and healthcare infrastructure are also expected to propel the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market : By Type

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market : By Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Psychotherapy

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market : By Drugs

Naltrexone

Antabuse

Acamprosate

Others

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market:

In January 2019, H. Lundbeck A/S received an approval from the Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for Selincro (nalmefene hydrochloride) for treatment to reduce alcohol consumption in alcohol-dependent patients. The approval of Selincro represents significantly improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from alcohol addiction throughout the Japan.

In July 2017, Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported topline result of phase I trial of OPNT002 which is a tranasally dosed (IN) formulation of the opioid antagonist naltrexone hydrochloride is developing for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The trial demonstrated increased the rate of absorption of intranasal naltrexone with no serious adverse event.

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Drivers

High prevalence of alcohol abuse disorder worldwide and vulnerable adult population is propelling the growth of this market

Change in life style and non-stringent regulation on sale of alcohol to the minors

New innovation and emerging new markets is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market : Competitive Analysis

Global alcohol-dependency treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global alcohol-dependency treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

