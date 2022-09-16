The expertly shaded characters and vibrant environments make this JRPG stand out! Pic credit: Gust Co. Ltd./Koei Tecmo



Koei Tecmo released a debut trailer of the long-expected Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. And this is something we were anticipating after viewing the Atelier 25th Anniversary Trailer, which we covered recently. We recommend you read the article, especially if you want to know more about the various installments in the series.

Atelier Ryza 3 features a scenario co-written by the game developer Gust and Yashichiro Takahashi. The latter is a novelist better known for penning Shakugan no Shana and Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout.

The trailer introduces us to the JRPG’s key characters: Ryza, Klaudia, Lent, and Tao. And there are four main regions and a vast open field that these characters will explore. Visually, the game looks stunning with its vibrant colors and well-shaded character models.

Furthermore, the animation is fluid, as we witness Ryza moving briskly, riding a creature, and engaging in battle. And all the other characters exhibit movements and mannerisms that wouldn’t be out of place in any fantasy anime.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will release on February 24, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (available through Steam).

A first look at Atelier Ryza 3

Illustrations of the main characters of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. Pic credit: Gust Co. Ltd./Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo also dropped a video with Junzo Hosoi — the head of Gust — giving us the first look at Ryza 3. In total, 11 characters will help tell the story, and a mysterious key will guide Ryza and her cohorts through this grand adventure.

Hosoi further explains the core key system, which will make exploration, battle, and synthesis more fun. Moreover, Ryza 3 features the largest field in the series, filled with various gimmicks to truly make players feel that they’re exploring a vast and open world.

Celebrated character designer, Toridamomo, returns for this installment. So, expect over-the-top designs and eye-catching costumes that will turn heads!

Will this JRPG be worth the wait?

More than likely, yes! Koei Tecmo and Gust have a solid track record of releasing quality titles — regularly. And while there’s plenty of competition in the JPRG space, with Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Isekai Rondo, and Kuro no Kiseki II on the horizon or available — there’s always room for top-tier contenders. And Ryza 3 is definitely one of those top contenders!

How will the mysterious key impact the story of Atelier Ryza 3? Pic credit: Gust Co. Ltd./Koei Tecmo

We’re also glad it’s a multiplatform release, making it more accessible to JRPG fans since it’s coming to most mainstream platforms. Unfortunately, Xbox owners have been ignored, which we hope is a matter that will be rectified in the future. Let’s hope that sales and fan demand will tempt Koei Tecmo and Gust to consider a port. Stay tuned!