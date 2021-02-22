Albendazole Drug Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Sequent Scientific, Changzhou Yabang, Hubei Keyi Pharmaceutical, Ashish Life Science, Fredun Pharmaceuticals

Albendazole Drug Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

Albendazole is a broad-spectrum anthelmintic. The principal mode of action for albendazole is by its inhibitory effect on tubulin polymerization which results in the loss of cytoplasmic microtubules. This drug is a medication used for the treatment of a variety of parasitic worm infestations. It is useful for giardiasis, trichuriasis, filariasis, neurocysticercosis, hydatid disease, pinworm disease, and ascariasis, among others. It is taken orally. The indication of drug is used for the treatment of parenchymal neurocysticercosis due to active lesions caused by larval forms of the Taenia solium, pork tapeworm, and for the treatment of cystic hydatid disease of the lung, liver, and peritoneum, caused by the larval form of the dog tapeworm, Echinococcus granulosus.

Albendazole Drug Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

GlaxoSmithKline

Hubei Zhongjia-Chem Pharmaceutical

Hubei Keyi Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Yabang

Huazhong Pharmaceutical

Sequent Scientific

K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals

Fredun Pharmaceuticals

Ashish Life Science

AdvaCare Pharma

The Albendazole Drug market is segmented on the basis of type and application . Based on Type , the market is segmented into Tablet and Capsules. On the basis of application , the market is categorized as Giardiasis, Trichuriasis, Filariasis, Neurocysticercosis, Hydatid Disease and Others.

