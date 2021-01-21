Aladdin, The Aristocats, and Peter Pan are now banned from children

At least last October, you were told that Disney is taking action against its films, which are considered offensive, racist and stereotypical. Today the house with the big ears is taking even more radical new measures. Some films have been completely removed from the children’s catalog.

Films and cartoons often represent their time, some jokes and clichés from 50, 40 or 30 years ago are no longer relevant today and can even be viewed as offensive. Disney films are also affected, some of which have already been singled out several times. We think in particular of the scene with the Indians in Peter Pan who are considered racist and sexist, the Siamese in beauty and the tramp who make one think of the cunning Chinese or even the crows in Dumbo who are meanwhile a caricature of black Americans Segregation because they sing the blues and wear used clothes.

Whether we agree or not, since last October Disney had added the following message prior to airing problematic films:

“This program includes negative portrayals and / or abuse of people or cultures. Those stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Instead of removing this content, we want to identify its harmful effects, learn from it, and have conversations so that together we can create a more inclusive future.

Disney is committed to creating stories with inspiring and ambitious themes that reflect the richness of human experiences around the world. “

It doesn’t seem enough. Today Disney took a drastic step by completely removing all problematic films from the children’s accounts. From now on, if our toddlers want to see Aladdin, Dumbo, Beauty and the Tramp, The Aristocats or Peter Pan, they have to do so with their parents’ permission. Movies will still be available on adult accounts but still with the warning message added last October.

Taking contextualization over censorship is a great idea for Disney, but it’s hard to see why these different films are being taken away from children who don’t understand the stereotypes and only see the film with their childish eyes.

Do you understand Disney’s decision? Take the survey and give your opinion in the comments.