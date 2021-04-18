AKK wants to bring Afghan local workers to safety | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to bring threatened local Bundeswehr employees to Germany quickly and easily.

Discussions were already underway within the federal government, the CDU politician said in an interview to the German news agency.

“We are talking about people who, in some cases, worked at our side for years at a risk to their own safety, also fought and made their personal contribution,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. “I think it is a deep obligation of the Federal Republic of Germany not to leave these people defenseless now that we are finally leaving the country.”

On Wednesday, NATO decided to initiate the withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1. Previously, the US, as the largest supplier of troops, had set the withdrawal date for September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks by the Islamic Al-Qaeda network in the US. The Bundeswehr will be withdrawn in mid-August. With 1,100 soldiers, Germany provides the second largest contingent after the US in NATO’s 10,000-strong force.

The Ministry of the Interior informed “Welt am Sonntag” that the federal government would set up an office in Kabul and probably also in the region around Mazar-i-Sharif as a point of contact, “to better organize and handle procedures. easily in the interest of those affected ». The goal is for Afghan workers to “continue to have the opportunity to report their threat within two years of termination of service”.

There is already a procedure to hire the so-called local staff, but there are still a number of controversial matters and now a new situation. According to the Ministry of Defense, 781 local staff have been hired in Germany since the start of the local personnel procedure in 2013. The German contingent “Resolute Support” currently employs about 300 local staff and is expected to leave by August.

“This is a topic that is very important to me and that also worries me,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. You have spoken with local employees in the country yourself. It is an obligation not only of the Bundeswehr, but of all international forces on the ground to ensure the safety of workers.

“I believe that we as a federal government should look very closely at this, and I know I agree, especially with the Federal State Department,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. She also consults with the Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU). According to Welt am Sonntag, the Interior Ministry said the federal government was “aware of its special responsibility towards Afghan local personnel.”

“From my point of view, we have a different situation because we are not talking about changing a mission, but a goal,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. “And that could mean a different security situation and a different assessment.”