Akiba’s Trip 2 Director’s Cut release date and details confirmed by trailer PV

Lengthy-time followers of Akiba’s Journey: Undead & Undressed have most likely questioned if they are going to ever get a brand new replace of this distinctive action-adventure recreation. Luckily, developer Purchase simply dropped their newest Japanese promo video of Akiba’s Journey 2 Director’s Reduce, which allow us to in on some juicy particulars!

This title will launch on April 20, 2023, in Japan for the Nintendo Swap, PlayStation 4, and PC (by way of Steam). Those who personal the unique recreation on the PlayStation 4 (launched in 2014) and PC (launched in 2015) can improve by buying its DLC.

Nonetheless, newcomers and people who need to take pleasure in Akiba’s Journey in its entirety shall be in for a deal with! The upcoming launch will characteristic the next extras not out there throughout its authentic launch again in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita:

Further content material and refinement all through the sport whereas sustaining its “Akihabara overflowing with otaku tradition” environment and theme.

All current DLC included — this downloadable content material consists primarily of garments and tools created in collaboration with numerous corporations and media.

Kati Route Story added — The situation followers have anticipated lastly makes its option to Akiba’s Journey 2 Director’s Reduce. It options the heroine Kati Raikkonen, and the rewritten story has new voice-overs, which can lead gamers to the true remaining ending of the sport. Completionists merely can’t miss out on this one!

Bodily and downloadable variations of Akiba’s Journey 2 Director’s Reduce will go for five,480 yen (roughly US$37). And the restricted version bodily launch will set avid gamers again 8,980 yen (US$60).

What’s the cope with Akiba’s Journey: Undead & Undressed?

It’s a little bit of an otaku fest, because the participant will get to discover a near-identical illustration of Akihabara. Furthermore, the participant should buy objects from the outlets, go to maid cafes, and play video games. However the core gameplay revolves round battling the sport’s key adversaries — the Synthisters — by stripping their garments off!

Yeah, loopy, we all know!! Nonetheless, that is such a well-implemented and ridiculously humorous gameplay characteristic that there’s little marvel why Akiba’s Journey: Undead & Undressed is such a cult hit! But it’s not solely a shallow gimmick designed to present the sport some on-line notoriety, because it additionally has satisfying beat ’em up mechanics, a combo system, and loads of customization options.

Who’re the voice actors of this recreation?

The next Japanese voice expertise star in Akiba’s Journey 2:

Ryota Osaka as Yuuki Kasugano

Suzaki Aya as Nana Kasugano

Chiwa Saito as Touko Sagisaka

Haruka Yamazaki as Kati Raikkonen

Toshitsugu Takashina as Kihachi Sugiyama

Daiki Yamashita as Kaito Tachibana

Junichi Yanagita as Yuuto Tachibana

Eriko Nakamura as Shion Kasugai

Hisako Kanemoto as Rin Tokikaze

Sachika Misawa as Shizuku Tokikaze

Ryouta Takeuchi as Souga Kagutsuki

Daichi Kanbara as Zenya Amou

The extra content material and guarantees of a extra refined expertise have us excited. The sooner Akiba’s Journey entries already proved fashionable and delivered loads of fan service. And this upcoming launch will possible ship all this and way more. Keep tuned!