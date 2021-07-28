Aiwanger: Vaccine skepticism due to environmental side effects | free press

Munich (dpa) – Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger has once again defended his skepticism about corona vaccinations against criticism.

He waits with a vaccination until he is convinced that a vaccination makes more sense to him personally than to remain unvaccinated, the head of the Free Voters said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday. You don’t have to make it a secret that he also hears about side effects of the vaccination from his private environment, with which you “stay away from your spit”. Aiwanger did not want to give concrete examples.

In return, Aiwanger spoke out in favor of continuing the free corona tests and warned of a “hunt” of unvaccinated people. The citizens had to be convinced “without pressure” and with good facts. So far, they have been “in part not unduly alarmed” and called the Astrazeneca vaccine in this context. Aiwanger pointed to possible emerging vaccines that worked better.

Aiwanger also contradicted the claim that the vaccinations could end the pandemic. The situation “isn’t over with vaccinations”, but rather he warns that people who have been vaccinated twice will spread the virus further through improper negligence in tests. He predicted that the number of infections would rise again in the autumn despite many vaccinations in the country, comparable to the fall a year ago, when there were no vaccinations yet.

Asked if he had any special responsibility as economy minister and member of the government, Aiwanger said his responsibility also lies in not doing everything the majority currently demands or expects the political establishment to do. In the sensitive debate, he sees himself as the voice of those “not yet on the road”.

According to Aiwanger, the state should not tell people whether they should be vaccinated. Enforcing a vaccination would be a “red line” that should not be crossed. For him: “My body, I decide for myself. The last word is mine.”

Aiwanger received a lot of criticism and ridicule online for his statements. Vaccination advocates such as ex-Green boss Cem Özdemir called for vaccinations under the hashtag Aiwanger. Others accused him of winning votes in the federal election campaign with his skepticism about vaccination. Aiwanger is the top candidate for Free Voters.