Airway Management Devices trend analysis and industry forecast to 2026

In order to prevent or relieve any type of airway blockade, the medical experts use a set of maneuvers or medical techniques. The process is called airway management. The process is accomplished by either clearing a previously obstructed airway; or by preventing airway obstruction in cases such as the obtunded patient, anaphylaxis, or medical sedation.

The term ‘airway’ typically refers to the upper airway consisting of nasal and oral organs, larynx, pharynx, principle bronchi, and trachea. The primary causes of airway obstruction are foreign objects, tongue, the tissues of the airway itself, and pulmonary aspiration.

Inquire Here Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

Basic and advanced are the two main categories of airway management techniques.

Basic techniques can be performed without any specialized medical equipment or advanced training and hence, non-invasive. Such techniques include head and neck maneuvers to optimize ventilation, back blows, and abdominal thrusts.

Advanced techniques, on the other hand, are performed with specialized medical training and equipment. Such categories are further bifurcated anatomically into supraglottic devices (such as nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal airways), infraglottic techniques (such as tracheal intubation), and surgical methods (such as tracheotomy and ricothyrotomy).

Growth Drivers

Rising occurrence of chronic respiratory diseases across the globe is the key factor that is anticipated to boost the market growth during the upcoming period. According to a survey conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 90% of the deaths are occurred due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), this is majorly observed in under developed and developing economies.

As per Analyst Overview , the growth of the airway management devices market is driven mainly by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for emergency care, high incidence of preterm births, growth in investments, funds, and grants by government bodies for improving emergency care infrastructure. Also, emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the airway management devices market.

On the contrary, factors such as the harmful effects of certain devices on neonates, the dearth of skilled professionals, and increasing pricing pressure on market players are adversely impacting the growth of the market.

The supraglottic airway devices is anticipated to witness foremost traction due to its lightweight properties combined with a rise in demand in aircraft applications. Additionally, growth in the demand for metal foam armors majorly for space-based vehicle and military aircrafts likely to create significant market growth opportunities .

The growing adult population and the increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases in geriatric patients are the key factors contributing for the of adult patients age segment.

Recent Developments

Product development and acquisitions are some of the key strategies opted by the industry participants to retain their position in the global or regional markets. These key players are majorly concentrating on technology advancements in current technology, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion. These are some of the growth strategies adopted by these companies.

In March 2017, Smiths Medical broadcasted about the launch of three innovative devices for airway management, blood pressure monitoring and ambulatory infusion. The airway management device namely “aerFree” has cleared FDA certifications for exteriors negative pressure support.

Reference Link: https://www.researchdive.com/81/Anlyst-Review/airway-management-devices-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/