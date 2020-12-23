Airway Management Device Market 2020-2027 Emerging Factors and Growth Status || Major Giants – SunMed, MEDTRONIC, Flexicare (Group) Limited, VYAIRE, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd

A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Airway Management Device Market research report world-class. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. Competitive analysis conducted in this report puts light on the moves of the key players in the Healthcare industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships & recent acquisitions. Airway Management Device Market research report adoption plays an essential role for the business growth as it supports with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business.

Airway management device market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,856.86 million by 2027. Increase in anaesthesia procedures worldwide and high incidence of preterm births is the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in the Airway Management Device Market report are Olympus Corporation, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Armstrong Medical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH (subsidiary of Halma Plc), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SonarMed, Mercury Medical, Smiths Group plc, Verathon Inc., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, SunMed, MEDTRONIC, Flexicare (Group) Limited, VYAIRE, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd. and others globally. Airway management market share data is available for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth Airway Management Device Market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Airway Management Device Market

Airway management device is a set of medical procedures in order to prevent airway obstruction in patients. This device ensures an open pathway in patients that allows the gas exchange between a patient’s lungs and the atmosphere. There are various products such as oropharyngeal airway, nasopharyngeal airways, laryngeal mask airways and tracheal incubation used in providing airway in patients who are undergoing anaesthesia procedures in hospitals. These devices are found to be used in fields of anaesthesia, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, emergency medicine, neonatology and many others. In neonatology it has application for managing airway among babies and increasing incidence of preterm birth may require the need of airway management.

Global Airway Management Device Market Scope and Market Size :

Airway management device market is segmented of the basis of by type, patient age, procedure and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the airway management devices market is segmented into supraglottic airway management devices, infraglottic airway management devices, laryngoscopes, bronchoscope/intubation scopes, resuscitators and others. Supraglottic airway management devices are dominating the market because of its higher usage in ventilation of upper airways in patient during anesthesia or other conditions. Laryngeal mask airways (LMA) are mostly preferred type on supraglottic devices as it can be easily used during the procedure in hospitals, ASCs and other places. However, laryngoscopes segment may grow the market due to its improved success rate and it has reasonable cost and one the major benefit is that it has video capturing system which is call video laryngoscope which allows easy intubation among patient. Due to such benefits this segment may grow in future.

On the basis of patient age, the airway management devices market is segmented into adult and pediatric patients/neonates. Adult segment is dominating the market mostly adult patients visit in hospitals for the medical procedures where oxygenation and ventilation is required. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, total number of the emergency department visit with the chronic diseases in the U.S. are Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) 7,251, Congestive heart failure 4,413 Hypertension 32,370 per thousand patients.

Airway Management Device Market Country Level Analysis

Airway management device market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by type, patient age, procedure, end-users and application.

The countries covered in the airway management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Country Level Analysis, By Type

North America is dominating the market because of availability of number of major companies in this region from which major revenue is generated for the airway management devices. In North America, U.S. is dominating as it has been made mandatory for the hospitals keep airway management devices during the procedures performances especially in intensive care unit hence its demand is higher. To fulfil this increasing demand of airway management products manufacturers are involved in providing and launching new devices in market. For instance, In 2017 October, smiths medical has launched three products namely CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump, airfree airway management system and Pharmguard server software at American Society of anesthesiologists annual meeting which was held at U.S.. Introducing these products in market has increased the overall product portfolio of the company being utilized by anaesthesiologists in all stages of patient care.

Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration

Airway management device market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical and pharmaceutical industry with airway management devices product sales, therapy devices sales, impact of technological development in device and dressings and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the airway management devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

