Airships Market | By 2027 Top Winning Strategies, COVID-19 Impacting Factors, Business Strategies | Key Players – Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik GmbH, Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies Ltd., Shanghai Vantage Airship Manufacture Co. Ltd

Airships Market Outlook – 2027

Airships also termed as dirigible balloon is a type of aerostat or lighter-than-air aircraft that can navigate through the air under its own power. Aerostats gain their lift from large gasbags filled with a lifting gas that is less dense than the surrounding air. In early airship, the lifting gas used was hydrogen, due to its high lifting capacity and ready availability. Unlike hydrogen, helium gas has almost the same lifting capacity and is not flammable, but is rare and relatively expensive. The main types of airships are non-rigid, semi-rigid, and rigid. Non-rigid airships, often called “blimps”, rely on internal pressure to maintain their shape. Semi-rigid airships maintain the envelope shape by internal pressure, but have some form of supporting structure, such as a fixed keel, attached to it. Rigid airships have an outer structural framework that maintain the shape and carry all structural loads, while the lifting gas is contained in one or more internal gasbags or cells. These airships are highly used for advertising and covering sport events. Apart from this, airship also finds its applications in transporting cargo and military.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global airships market are rise in need for surveillance and increase in use of airships for advertising to target large areas. In addition, advertising on airships has been analyzed to be much more cost effective compared to other forms of advertising, which boosts the growth of the market. In addition, the tremendous capacity of these airships to handle weight is driving the airship market in the logistic sector. These features are pushing the demand for airships in these segments. However, factors that restrain the growth of the airships market is risky operation due to use of hydrogen gas, which is highly inflammable. Furthermore, luxury airships for industrial tours would provide growth opportunity in the upcoming years.

The global airships market is segmented by construction type, application, and region. By construction type, the market is segmented into rigid, semi rigid, and non-rigid. By application, the further classification is done into surveillance, research, commercial tours, cargo transport, advertisement, and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Some of the key players operating in the airships market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airborne Industries Inc., Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik GmbH, Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies Ltd., Shanghai Vantage Airship Manufacture Co. Ltd, Information Systems Laboratories Inc, Skyship Services Inc., RosAeroSystems s.r.a., and GEFA-FLUG.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The global airships market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the airships market for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities & airships market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The global airships market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Construction Type

Rigid

Semi Rigid

Non-rigid

By Application

Surveillance

Research

Commercial Tours

Cargo Transport

Advertisement

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key players

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airborne Industries Inc.

Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik GmbH

Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd.

Lindstrand Technologies Ltd.

Shanghai Vantage Airship Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Information Systems Laboratories Inc.

Skyship Services Inc.

RosAeroSystems s.r.a.

GEFA-FLUG

