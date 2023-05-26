Airports With the Worst Records for Cancellations and Delays

Throughout final summer time’s journey growth, the chief govt of Heathrow Airport in London requested airways to cease promoting tickets due to staffing shortages. Amsterdam Schiphol set a capability cap. London Gatwick reduce on flights for July and August. Air Canada diminished its variety of flights by about 15 %.

What ought to vacationers anticipate for summer time 2023? And the place are they most certainly to run into delays and cancellations?

The flight monitoring web site FlightAware might provide some clues: Between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2022, the U.S. airports with the best variety of delays and cancellations, so as, had been: Newark Liberty Worldwide Airport, La Guardia Airport and Kennedy Airport in New York; Reagan Nationwide in Washington; Miami Worldwide; Orlando Worldwide; Boston Logan Worldwide; and Charlotte Douglas Worldwide, in Charlotte, N.C.

In Newark and Orlando, the worst for delays final summer time, almost 35 % of flights departing from these airports didn’t arrive at their locations on time. Newark additionally held the title for many cancellations final summer time, with almost 9 % of flights scratched totally.