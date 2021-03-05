Airport Security Screening Systems Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Global Airport Security Screening Systems Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Airport Security Screening Systems industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Airport Security Screening Systems market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Airport Security Screening Systems Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The airport security screening systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent vendors, such as ADANI Systems Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Group plc, Westminster Group plc, and NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED, are expanding their geographical reach by winning numerous contracts and introducing advanced versions of their extensive product offerings in the region. For instance, in April 2018, in a bid to promote the adoption of emerging security screening technologies such as full-body scanning. For instance, in April 2018, ADANI launched the CONPASS DV in Thailand. The company organized a seminar and demonstrated its technology to dignitaries and representatives for clearing any misconceptions that may hinder the adoption. The diversification of geographical markets, in tandem with the product offerings, will be a key criterion for ensuring profitability and survival in the long run.

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Generate the Highest Demand During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate the highest demand for airport security screening systems during the forecast period. India and China are investing heavily in the development of new airports. In 2017, the Indian government envisaged the development of approximately 175 new airports with an investment of USD 4.58 billion during 2018-2028 to cater to the country’s exponential increase in domestic passenger traffic. China is one of the largest aviation markets and is expected to exhibit dominant growth in the future. Hence, to ensure adequate security, airports are required to use security solutions that can detect concealed explosives or narcotics effectively, without disrupting passenger flow or experience at checkpoints. Also, to tackle the threat of terrorism, in June 2019, the Indian government modified the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of 84 airports to integrate full-body scanners at security checkpoints. By March 2020, the government plans to install such systems at around 84 airports that are categorized as either hypersensitive or sensitive to a terror attack, while the remaining 21 airports are required to adhere to the regulation by March 2021. Furthermore, in the purview of privacy concerns, the approved full-body scanners would generate an image like a mannequin, and the spots requiring further screening would be highlighted in yellow.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

