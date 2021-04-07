Airport Security Screening Systems Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – ADANI SYSTEMS Inc., Autoclear, LLC., Braun & Co. Ltd., Brijot Imaging Systems Inc., Chemring Group PLC, FLIRÊSystems, Inc

Airport Security Screening Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Airport Security Screening Systems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The airport security screening systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Airport Security Screening Systems Market are ADANI SYSTEMS Inc., Autoclear, LLC., Braun & Co. Ltd., Brijot Imaging Systems Inc., Chemring Group PLC, FLIRÊSystems, Inc., Leidos, NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED, OSI Systems, Inc., QinetiQ Group Plc, Smiths Group Plc and others.

Key Market Trends:

Passenger Screening Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Global transportation hubs are susceptible targets of anti-peace activists. An attack on any such location might lead to mass casualties and substantial damage to the economy of the country. As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger traffic grew by 4.2% during 2019. The rapid growth of air passenger traffic has necessitated radical changes in the SOP of airport terminals to cater to the flow of traffic with minimum capacity constraints while ensuring zero lapses in security protocols. The use of advanced modern weaponry and concealment techniques has led to an augmentation of security implementations at various checkpoints. This, in turn, has driven the installation of advanced screening equipment for personnel and baggage to detect the presence of weapons, explosives, and other threats such as chemical weapons. Moreover, the expansion of air travel, in the form of new airport construction and existing terminal upgrades, is driving the airport security screening systems market. In Africa, several projects are underway in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cameroon, Tanzania, and Kenya to improve the safety, security, and operations of public transport hubs through strategic infrastructure investments and capacity planning as per passenger inflow data collected over the last decade.

Regional Outlook of Airport Security Screening Systems Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.