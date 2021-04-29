Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Airport Runway Safety Systems market.

The radar and landing systems segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years.In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. One of the major factors responsible for the markets growth in the region includes several strategic undertakings such as mergers and acquisitions, smart airport development, and capacity discipline. Also, the growing passenger traffic in the region that leads to the expansion of airports or the development of new greenfield airports will also fuel the growth of the market in the Americas.

Runway safety involves safe and reliable. Airport runway safety systems ensures safe and reliable flight operations from take-off to landing through providing guidance to ATCs and pilots.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Airport Runway Safety Systems market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

ADB Airfield Solutions

Saab

Varec

Boeing

Indra Navia

NEC

Aviation Safety Technologies

Honeywell International

Worldwide Airport Runway Safety Systems Market by Application:

Civil

Military

Airport Runway Safety Systems Type

Radar and Landing Systems

Lighting Systems

Other

Global Airport Runway Safety Systems market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

In-depth Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Report: Intended Audience

Airport Runway Safety Systems manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Airport Runway Safety Systems

Airport Runway Safety Systems industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Airport Runway Safety Systems industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

