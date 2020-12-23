Airport Passenger Screening Systems – Global Market Review & Outlook (2020-2025) – IMARCGroup.com

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global airport passenger screening systems market has reached a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2019. Passenger screening systems are one of the most crucial aspects of airport security operations. Passengers are required to undergo strict security procedures before boarding their respective flights, which include pat-down search, luggage check and passenger screening. Screening systems aid in the detection of metallic and non-metallic items and any other threats to transportation security from entering the airport area.

Market Trends:

A significant increase in terrorist threat activities across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Owing to this, airport authorities constantly endeavor to enhance their systems to prevent any security breach. Moreover, factors such as rising working population and growing disposable income have increased the number of air passengers. Furthermore, airport authorities are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to improve their security screening standards to meet greater accuracy and reliability in detecting hidden weapons and explosives. This, coupled with significant investments by market leaders in R&D, is also boosting the sales of these screening systems. For instance, the introduction of the millimeter wave technology, which boasts the ability to see through people’s clothing and identify undetectable objects, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the airport passenger screening systems market to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

1. Passenger Screening

2. Carry-On Baggage Screening

On the basis of the product, the market has been bifurcated into passenger screening and carry-on baggage screening. Amongst these, passenger screening systems represent the most popular segment.

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. Metal and Explosive Detection Systems

2. Advanced Imaging Systems

Based on the technology, metal and explosive detection systems account for the largest market share, followed by advanced imaging systems.

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Civil Airports

2. Military Airports

On the basis of the end user, the market has been divided into civil airports and military airports. At present, civil airports exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other key regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of some of the major players, including Analogic Corporation, CEIA, Cobalt Light Systems, Garrett Metal Detectors, Ketech Systems Ltd., Kromek Group PLC., L-3 Security & Detection Systems Inc., Morpho Detection Inc., Optosecurity Inc., Rapiscan System Ltd., Reveal Imaging Technologies Inc. and Smiths Detection.

