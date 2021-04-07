Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market 2021 Business Scenario – John Bean Technologies Corp, Textron Inc

The Airport Ground Support Vehicles market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market with its specific geographical regions.

The airport ground support vehicles market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global Airport Ground Support Vehicles market are:

John Bean Technologies Corp, Textron Inc. (Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc.), ALVEST, GATE GSE, Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., Vestergaard Company, MULAG, Tronair, Inc., TIPS d.o.o., Ground Support Specialists, LLC, COBUS Industries GmbH

– The growth in air passenger traffic resulted in increased frequency of flights or aircraft movements. To cater to the increasing aircraft movements, the airlines and ground handlers are increasing their fleet of ground support vehicles at the airports.

– The rising demand for air travel has resulted in constrained and saturated airports. To support the passenger demand, governments and private operators are investing heavily in developing airport infrastructure around the world. These investments are anticipated to propel the demand for new ground support vehicles (at new terminals as well as the new airports) during the forecast period.

– The current trend is for using ground support equipment that has low emissions rates. The incorporation of advanced technology like electric aircraft tugs and electric GPUs to support green airport initiatives are anticipated to generate demand in the future.

Tugs and Tractors Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Tugs and Tractors segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for greener airports is propelling the development and integration of low emissions and electric tugs and tractors. New battery-powered tugs are being developed to replace the traditional fuel-powered tractors and tugs. This replacement is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Earlier British Airways became the first airline to use Mototoks, remote-controlled tug devices, to push back short-haul aircraft in 2017. The airline also planned to explore the possibility of its usage for its larger long-haul aircraft. Such low emission initiatives (by airlines and airport operators) fuelled by investments into the electrification of airport ground support vehicles are expected to support the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market of airport ground support vehicles is a fragmented market with many suppliers who provide various types of vehicles like passenger buses and stairs, refuelers, deicers, tugs and tractors, etc. Some of the prominent players in the airport ground support vehicles market are John Bean Technologies Corp, Textron Inc. (Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc.), Vestergaard Company, Tronair Inc., and Mallaghan Engineering Ltd. Development of new technologies like electric aircraft tugs and electric GPUs among others are anticipated to support the companies and attract new customers (airlines as well as airport operators). For instance, Build Your Dreams (BYD) unveiled two new electric tow tractor models in October 2018. These tugs support the needs of ground handlers at tarmacs and aviation logistics centers and facilities and allow for rapid, restriction-free charging. Introduction of new advanced vehicles can help a company to gain new contracts and expand its market dominance during the forecast period.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

