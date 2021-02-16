Airport Full Body Scanner Market To See Huge Growth & Profitable Business | Key Players – Westminster International Ltd, Smiths Group PLC., American Science & Engineering Group, Millivision Inc.

Airport Full Body Scanner Market Outlook – 2027

Full body scanners are devices used as an effective solution for the detection of contraband, hidden weapons, explosives, and other substances, carried inside or outside the body. Modern full body scanners are image-free people security scanners that detect both metallic and non-metallic items, which cannot be done by a walk-through or hand-held metal detectors.

The global airport full body scanner market is driven by the increase in need for security and surveillance in national and international airports owing to rise in smuggling and terrorism activities. Further, full body scanners require less check time and hence they help reduce the waiting time of the passengers. On the contrary, concerns relating to health and privacy over the use of full body scanners for contraband detection is expected to restraint the growth of the global full body scanners market.

However, the FAA modernization and Reform Act, 2012 mandates the use of “automated target recognition” software, which replaces the naked body image by a mannequin of both genders. This removes the fear of privacy violation. Moreover, the scanners are based on Millimeter Wave Technology (MMW) comprising non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation, which means it is safe for all the passengers, including pregnant women. Recently, the Indian Govt. has made it mandatory to have full body scanners in all airports; this decision may be followed by others. This is expected to offer new opportunities for market growth. Moreover, companies are investing highly on improving the robustness, size, and reliability of the full body scanners. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence in detection is expected to minimize false alarms.

The global airport full body scanner market is segmented into airport type, technology, and region. On the basis of airport type, the market is divided into commercial airport, cargo service airport, reliever airport, and general aviation airport. By technology, the market is bifurcated into Millimeter Radio Wave (MMW) Scanner and Backscatter X-RAY Scanner. By region, the market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The leading players in the manufacturing and servicing of airport full body scanners are Brijot Imaging Systems Inc, Cst Digital Communications (Pty) Ltd, L-3 Security And Detection Systems, Morpho, Tek84 Engineering Group, LLC, Rapiscan Systems Ltd., Adani System, Westminster International Ltd, Smiths Group PLC., American Science & Engineering Group, Millivision Inc., and CST Digital Communications.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The global airport full body scanner market size has been analyzed across all regions

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The market analysis covers in-depth information of global airport full body scanner industry share of participants.

Key Market Segments

By Airport Type

Commercial Airport

Cargo Service Airport

Reliever Airport

General Aviation Airport

By Technology

Millimeter Radio Wave (MMW) Scanner

Backscatter X-RAY Scanner

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Brijot Imaging Systems Inc.

Cst Digital Communications (Pty) Ltd.

L-3 Security And Detection Systems

Morpho

Tek84 Engineering Group, LLC.

Rapiscan Systems Ltd.

Adani System

Westminster International Ltd

Smiths Group PLC.

American Science & Engineering Group

Millivision Inc.

CST Digital Communications

Others

