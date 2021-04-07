Airport Display Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027 | Key Player – Collins Aerospace, Siemens, Amadeus, International Business Machines

Airport Display Market Outlook – 2027

Airport display systems shows the location of boarding or arrival gates, check-in counters, real-time flight information, along with displaying interactive maps to guide passengers. The continuous focus of airport authorities on enhancing the travel experience of passengers is driving the demand for the airport display market. Moreover, these display systems cost-effectively enable passenger-friendly operations.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Airport display production is going to be more agile after the end of COVID-19.

The supply chain disruption is expected to affect the future growth of companies due to lockdown.

The revenue is not being generated for the companies due to the ongoing pandemic, which will result in major losses across the year.

Companies have to deal on a significant margin basis to revive the market.

A huge monetary loss has been accounted in the revenue generation of airport display companies due to the lockdown.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The global airport display market is driven by a range of airport services since a significant amount of revenue is generated from the services at the airport. To enable proper passenger integration and enhance the overall experience, airports are introducing not just a diverse range of services, but also a simplified way to reach out to service hotspots and terminals. In addition, launch of various mobile applications aimed to boost passenger experience further fuels growth of the airport display market globally. However, complexity in connectivity and high cost of airport display systems are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global airport display market trends are as follows:

Development of passenger mobile applications to foster the growth

The global airport display market is driven by growth in trend of passenger mobile applications. Display systems at airports use enhanced connectivity solutions such as Bluetooth or 3G and 4G connectivity enabling activation of display on smartphones and tablets, which are significant to the perspective of passengers as per specific locations. Moreover, these mobile applications are one of the key means of providing information to passengers directly through smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, utilization of top-notch interactive maps to guide passengers through check-in counters, arrival gates, and others also propel the demand for airport display systems in the global aviation industry. Besides, these passenger mobile applications also provide information regarding restaurants, shops, and lounges. Collaboration of major market players in the airport industry with information technology resellers is marking a strong presence in the emerging markets.

Enhancement of airport services to boost the demand

The airport industry invests huge amounts to maintain service standards and enhance passenger experience. A huge amount of revenue is generated by non-aeronautical businesses such as luxury malls and restaurants, retail outlets, and others. In addition, increase in number of restaurants and malls propel growth of the airport display market. Moroever, provision of navigation services for various security checks and real-time flight schedules further fuel demand for the airport display market. Such information and navigation are easily available on smartphones and tablets, which, in turn, provides an interactive engagement with passengers.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global airport display industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global airport display market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global airport display market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global airport display market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the automated truck market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the airport display market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

• What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the airport display market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

