Airport and military base at Kunduz fell to the Taliban | free press

Kabul/Washington (dpa) – The Taliban have now also seized the airport and a major military base in the northern Afghanistan city of Kunduz. Provincial councils and security groups confirmed this on Wednesday.

In the previous year there were about a hundred German soldiers stationed at the base.

The main government institutions in Kunduz had already been taken over by the Taliban on Sunday. Security forces and local government officials then fled to the airport and the nearby 217th Army Corps base. Security circles said the Islamists had been attacking the base and airport since Sunday and had progressed relatively slowly but steadily. Details were initially unclear.

On Wednesday morning, a large number of security forces, including government officials in an armored vehicle convoy, left the base for the Warsaj district. There are soldiers from other fallen parts of Tachar and Badakhshan provinces.

Shortly afterwards, the commander of the special police force is said to have surrendered to the Taliban along with twelve others. Moments later, a group of 30 to 40 troops planning to go to Warsaj was ambushed by the Taliban. As a result, at least 100 people who remained on the base surrendered to the Taliban without a fight. How the airport fell was initially unclear.

No operational aircraft at the airport

Videos on social media showed Taliban fighters in front of a helicopter at the airport. However, the helicopter is not ready for action – it is missing the rotor blades. A provincial council said there were no more operational planes at the airport because the Islamists shot them down.

The 217th Corps of the Afghan Army in Kunduz is called a corps, but is in fact just a division. The army wanted to expand the base to a corps, but there were not enough soldiers and funds. It was responsible for Kunduz, Tachar and Badachshan provinces. With a normal occupation, about 800 to 1000 men should be stationed there.

From military circles it is said that hundreds of Humvees and about 5000 weapons from Kalashnikov to heavy machine guns are probably in the base. It was unclear how much of it was removed in time. The German soldiers were stationed in a separate part of the base to which the Afghan security forces had no access. The component was handed over to Afghan security forces in the spring and has been used by a unit of Afghan commandos, according to local officials.

Biden defends US military withdrawal

Despite the rapidly deteriorating security situation, US President Joe Biden once again defended the withdrawal of the US military. Afghans must now “fight for their own state,” he said at the White House in Washington. Their armed forces are militarily superior to the Taliban, including in troop strength. “But they also have to want to fight.”

The US president on Tuesday called on the political leadership in Kabul to join forces. He literally said, “I think they’re starting to understand that they need to come together politically at the top.” Biden promised that the US would continue to support Afghan security forces financially and militarily. He is kept informed of the situation on a daily basis.

In view of the withdrawal of US troops ordered by him, the president added: “But I do not regret my decision.” The withdrawal is now more than 95 percent complete. The German Bundeswehr and soldiers from other NATO countries have already left Afghanistan.

The Taliban, meanwhile, quickly captured Pul-i Chumri in northern Baghlan province, the eighth provincial capital. About 250,000 people live in the city. The land route between the capital Kabul and northern Mazar-i-Sharif has now been cut off.

Provincial councilor Firusuddin Aimak said government forces left the city Tuesday evening (local time) without further resistance. Several commanders and other officials had already left Pul-i Chumri 10 or 15 days ago and announced that they would attack the Islamists from a different route. The remaining troops would have held out for a few more days, but have now withdrawn to a base outside. Pul-i Chumri is located on the important country road between Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, where the Bundeswehr had a base until recently.

Huge territorial gains since troops withdrew

Since the start of the troop withdrawal in early May, the Taliban have made huge territorial gains. From 1996 until the US-led intervention in 2001, they controlled large parts of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, warned of a renewed intervention by the West in Afghanistan. Whether the Taliban will resettle there in the future should be at least as much of a concern as a threat to stability as it is for the transatlantic partners,” Ischinger told the Rheinische Post in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. referred in particular to China, India, Pakistan, Russia and Iran, which is why the UN Security Council is being asked in particular here, as these are central issues of regional stability.