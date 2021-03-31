Airless Packaging Market Worth $5,938.0 Million in 2023 | by Packaging Type, Material

The substantial growth in cosmetics and skincare sector fosters the demand for airless packaging systems. Airless packaging systems are non-pressurized dispensing systems that exhibit high restitution rate and avoid wastage by evacuating almost 95% of the product.
Manufacturers opt for recyclable packaging materials to cope up with the increasing demand of consumers for eco-friendly products. Consumers nowadays check the labels of the products before purchasing their must haves. For instance, the Weleda launched its antioxidant & skin softening body lotion in a recycled airless bottle. Such developments are expected to substantiallyboost the growth of the airless packaging market.
Key Market Players Profiled In The Report
- ABC Packaging Ltd.
- Albéa
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Fusion Packaging
- HCP Packaging
- Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.
- Lumson SPA
- Quadpack Industries
- Raepak Ltd.
- Silgan Dispensing Systems
Airless Packaging Market Key Segments:
By Packaging Type
- Bags and Pouches
- Bottles and Jars
- Tubes
- Others
By Material Type
- Plastic
- Glass
- Others
By End-User
- Personal care
- Healthcare
- Homecare
- Food & Beverages
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
