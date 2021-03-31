Airless Packaging Market Worth $5,938.0 Million in 2023 | by Packaging Type, Material

The substantial growth in cosmetics and skincare sector fosters the demand for airless packaging systems. Airless packaging systems are non-pressurized dispensing systems that exhibit high restitution rate and avoid wastage by evacuating almost 95% of the product.

Manufacturers opt for recyclable packaging materials to cope up with the increasing demand of consumers for eco-friendly products. Consumers nowadays check the labels of the products before purchasing their must haves. For instance, the Weleda launched its antioxidant & skin softening body lotion in a recycled airless bottle. Such developments are expected to substantiallyboost the growth of the airless packaging market.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

ABC Packaging Ltd.

Albéa

AptarGroup, Inc.

Fusion Packaging

HCP Packaging

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Lumson SPA

Quadpack Industries

Raepak Ltd.

Silgan Dispensing Systems

Airless Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Packaging Type

Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Jars

Tubes

Others

By Material Type

Plastic

Glass

Others

By End-User

Personal care

Healthcare

Homecare

Food & Beverages

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

