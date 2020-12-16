Airlaid Nonwovens Market is Rapid Growing with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Valmet, ANDRITZ, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2027

The Global Airlaid Nonwovens Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Airlaid Nonwovens market. Airlaid nonwovens are manufactured without making use of water. In case of manufacturing the airlaid nonwovens, separately loosened fibers and fine particles are uniformly dispersed in an airstream and laid on a metallic mesh for bonding. Global airlaid nonwovens market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to its increasing demand for female hygiene, as well as wipes based application. This is increasing due to the biodegradable raw materials used for the manufacturing of airlaid nonwovens. Furthermore, the airlaid nonwovens make use of sustainable and low cost of nonwovens process.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of material type, the global airlaid nonwovens market is segmented into:

Fluff pulp

Bicomponent fiber

Superabsorbent polymer

Standard latex binder

Specialty latex binder

Rayon/ Lyocell

Cotton

On the basis of process, the global airlaid nonwovens market is segmented into:

Multibonded airlaid (MBAL)

Latex bonded airlaid (LBAL)

Thermal bonded airlaid (TBAL)

Hydrogen bonded airlaid (HBAL)

In case of regions, Asia Pacific and North America are expected to gain a significant share in the global airlaid nonwovens market, owing to increasing demand for flushable and sustainable wipes Furthermore, in case of China, India, and Indonesia, the demand is expected to increase rapidly, owing to high population rate and low penetration of feminine hygiene manufacturers. For instance, according to the World Bank data, in 2013, the total population in China was 1,357,380.0 billion which increased and reached 1,392,730.0 billion by 2018. Moreover, according to the same source, in 2013, India and Indonesia recorded a total population of 1,280,846.1 billion and 251,806.4 billion which further increased and reached 1,352,617.3 billion and 267,663.4 billion respectively.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Airlaid Nonwovens market in 2027?

of Airlaid Nonwovens market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Airlaid Nonwovens market?

the global Airlaid Nonwovens market? Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

in this market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?

of the market? What are s ales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?

of market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?

