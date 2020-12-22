Aircraft Valve Market Growth Outlook with 6.2% of CAGR by 2027 – Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Safran S.A, Triumph Group, Inc.

According to our latest market study on “Aircraft Valve Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Valve Type, Aircraft Type, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 4192.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6084.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.

The general aviation sector in the world is growing exponentially since the last few years due to the constant increase in volumes of orders and deliveries. Rising demand for general aviation aircraft is majorly attributed to rise in the purchase of business and corporate jets in developed, as well as a few developing, countries. The presence of multiple general aviation aircraft manufacturers globally is showcasing the year-on-year growth in orders and deliveries. Presently, various general aviation aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are stressing on increasing the flight range and durability of the aircraft models to make flying the aircraft over a longer distance easy for operators. Increase in flying range has fueled intercontinental flying operations in the general aviation aircraft industry. This factor has boosted the procurement of aircraft valves among general aviation aircraft manufacturers and operators, thereby catalyzing the aircraft valve market growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD00002072

Impact of COVID–19 Pandemic on Aircraft Valve Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been creating challenges for medical institutions, healthcare institutes, manufacturing units, commercial office premises, shopping complexes, and airports worldwide. As North America, Europe and APAC consist of higher density of aircraft and component manufacturers, the outbreak has severely affected the production of each. The lower number of manufacturing staff and temporary suspension of production facilities have resulted in lesser production quantity. Boeing, the aviation giant in the North American region, has witnessed a significant fall in orders and production, which is one of the key factors restraining the aircraft valve market. Apart from Boeing, other aircraft OEMs such as Bombardier, Textron, and Gulfstream also experienced the similar adverse effect of the pandemic. The restricted workforce, disruption in the supply chain, and limited volumes of orders have sternly limited the aircraft valve market players’ growth in 2020.

The aircraft valve market is segmented on the basis of product type, valve type, aircraft type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into fuel system valves, hydraulic system valves, air conditioning system valves, lubrication systems valves, and others. The lubrication system valves segment is projected register the fastest CAGR in the overall aircraft valve market during the forecast period. On the basis of valve type, the market is segmented into pilot valves, poppet valves, flapper-nozzle valves, and others. The poppet valves segment contributed the largest revenue share to the market in 2019. The aircraft valve market, by aircraft type, is segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The fixed-wing segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019. On basis of end user, the market is segmented into OEM and MRO. The OEM segment held the largest market share in 2019. On the basis of geography, the aircraft valve market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. The market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

Strategic Insights

The aircraft valve market players are mainly focusing on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2020, Collins Aerospace Systems, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company, opened a new 140,000 ft2 manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, US.

In 2020, Honeywell International Inc announced an agreement to collaborate with top MRO service provider—ST Engineering. This collaboration would help it expand its reach, followed by providing customers with dedicated MRO services.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAD00002072