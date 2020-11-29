Aircraft Turbocharger Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The global aircraft turbocharger market is experiencing a significant growth, due to increased usage of air transportation. Aircraft turbocharger is compressor which pumps compressed air into an internal combustion engine (ICE). Turbocharger consists of three basic components such as compressor, turbine, and a center housed rotator assembly. It uses the turbine to power the centrifugal compressor wheel to compress air and force air into the combustion chamber of the engine. Aircraft turbochargers can either increase the aircraft output power, or maintain the optimal output with respect to increase in aircraft’s altitude. Moreover, aircraft turbocharger reduces any potential icing of the engine & turbulence at high altitudes.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Turbocharger Type, Platform, Component, and Region Regions covered North America (The U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Rajay Parts LLC, Victor Aviation Service Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH, PBS Velka Bites a.s., and BorgWarner Inc.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 has impacted the manufacturing process of aircraft turbocharger manufacturers.

Aircraft manufacturing process is obstructed due to lack of workforce caused by the government initiatives in the wake of COVID-19.

Aircraft turbocharger manufacturers are facing short time operational issues due to supply chain interruption due government regulations on transport of heavy equipment during COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines are grounded by authorities to restrict passenger movement around the world in order to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Airlines are incurring losses in aircraft maintenance and employee retainment without any source of revenue during travel ban globally. Consequent result would be in delay of procurement of aircraft turbocharger for upgradation & installation by aircraft manufacturers.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in investment in the aviation industry, increase in demand for forced induction device, and rise in adoption of hybrid & downsized engines are the factors that drive the growth of the global aircraft turbocharger market. However, high maintenance cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growing stringency in emission regulations and popularity of turbocharged gasoline direct injection technology greater fuel efficiency in vehicles present new pathways in the industry.

The global aircraft turbocharger market trends are as follows:

Surge in investment in the aviation industry

Governments have been developing infrastructure to meet the demand of growing air passenger traffic & aircraft fleet. Recently, in December 2019, Airport Authority of India (AAI) revealed its plans to develop country’s first three water aerodromes in Andaman & Nicobar (a union territory of India). Moreover, the Government of India is planning to invest USD 1,830 million by 2026, in airport infrastructure & aviation services development in the country. Such investment in aviation industry is expected boost the global aircraft turbocharger market.

Demand for forced induction device

Forced induction delivers compressed air in an engine. Compressed air intake in a combustion engine of aircraft helps it to operate at high altitude with low air density. Engines having forced induction system have the benefit of maximizing the fuel efficiency & thermal efficiency. Increased fuel efficiency has higher return on investment on aircraft due to installation of forced induction device. Further, demand for fuel efficient solutions such as forced induction device is expected to drive the global aircraft turbocharger market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Turbocharger Type Poppet Valve Type

Butterfly Valve Type Platform Heavyweight Aircraft

Lightweight Aircraft Component Compressor

Turbine

Waste Gate

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft turbocharger industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft turbocharger market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft turbocharger market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft turbocharger market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the aircraft turbocharger market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the aircraft turbocharger market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

