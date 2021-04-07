Aircraft Tugs Market 2021 is massively growing with top most key players are Harlan Global Manufacturing, TUG Technologies Corporation(US), Volkm LEKTRO(US), Flyer Truck(US), AIRTUG(US)

In aviation, pushback is an airport procedure during which an aircraft is pushed backwards away from an airport gate by external power. Pushbacks are carried out by special, low-profile vehicles called pushback tractors or tugs.

Conventional tugs use a tow bar to connect the tug to the nose landing gear of the aircraft. At the end that attaches to the tug, the tow bar may pivot freely laterally and vertically. In this manner the tow bar acts as a large lever to rotate the nose landing gear.

Global Aircraft Tugs Market Key players:-

Harlan Global Manufacturing

TUG Technologies Corporation(US)

Volk

LEKTRO(US)

Flyer Truck(US)

AIRTUG(US)

TLD Products

Eagletug(US)

Goldhofer(US)

Global Ground Equipment

Competitive information detailed in the Aircraft Tugs market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Aircraft Tugs market report.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Aircraft Tugs Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Aircraft Tugs Market by Type:-

Electric Aircraft Tug

Gas Aircraft Tug

Gas Aircraft Tug (Dual Nose Wheel Aircraft)

Others

Global Aircraft Tugs Market by Application:-

Single Piston Aircraft

Twin Engine Aircraft

Turboprops and Light Jets

Midsize Jets

Long Range Jets

Very Long Range Jets

Helicopter

Other Aircraft Tugs

Geography of Global Aircraft Tugs Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

